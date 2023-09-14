In a ceremony marked both by praise for bipartisan cooperation in the General Assembly and celebration of his administration's efforts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday signed a much delayed state budget.

The budget, which legislators approved last week in a special session, more than six months later than its supposed due date, sets $1 billion of tax relief.

It also provides for additional spending on schools, behavioral health, law enforcement and natural resources, beyond what the General Assembly approved last year for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

In signing the measure on the steps of the Virginia Capitol, Youngkin did not exercise his option to propose amendments, which would have returned the 758-page budget to the General Assembly for members to consider those suggestions.

"Today is not about issues, it is not about politics, it is about results … we came together and we got it done," Youngkin said.

“Candidly,” he said, it took longer than he thought it should.

But the budget delivered what Youngkin described as historic, unprecedented tax relief amounting to $1 billion on top of the $4 billion lawmakers approved last year and already is incorporated in this budget.

For a typical family, the budget’s one-time tax rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for couples filing jointly, plus the increase in the standard deduction to $8,500 for single filers and $17,000 for joint returns, amounts $2,200 in lower taxes, Youngkin said.

The budget reinstates the sales tax holiday for essential items including school supplies, clothing and shoes.

“We're funding workforce development across the commonwealth … We are not building a Virginia that simply competes for economic opportunities. We are building a Virginia that competes to win,” he said.

Youngkin said the additional $653 million for public schools, on top of the increases already built into the budget from last year’s General Assembly session will include $418 million to support a push to catch up on learning losses during the pandemic and to crack down on the chronic absenteeism that is holding many students back.

“It all starts in the classroom,” he said.

The $418 million will fund a high-intensity tutoring program, of three to five hours a week, and families “will not have to pay a penny back,” he said.

In addition, the budget provides for a 2% pay increase for teachers, on top of the 10% already included in the budget from last year’s General Assembly action.

“These quiet heroes deserve it and we must acknowledge the incredible work they do,” he said.

Youngkin said the budget took what he called a “significant first step” toward transforming Virginia’s behavioral health system by including an additional $170 million to fund, among other things, more crisis receiving centers, crisis stabilization units and mobile crisis teams.

The money will also expand hospital-based psychiatric care and efforts to recruit, retrain and train people to fill the thousands of vacancies across the system, particularly for community mental health care.

The budget also aims at addressing pay issues that have slowed police agencies’ recruitment efforts.

Youngkin said Virginia has been turned around since he took office, now seeing some of the fastest job growth in the nation as it emerges from what he described as a time when murder was rising, academic standards in public schools had slipped and the economy was stagnating.

“Right now we're in the middle of change. Change to the way Virginia operates. Change to a culture of winning and change the governing in a way that reflects real results," Youngkin said. "This represents the reawakening of that spirit of Virginia. It means that you keep more of your hard earned money because it's yours not the government's,” he said.

House of Delegates Democrats, meanwhile, took the occasion to make political points, too.

“The final budget is a win for the Virginia families by putting money back in the pockets of hardworking Virginians, making historic investments in our public education system, and protecting abortion access for women who rely on Medicaid and experience tragic fetal abnormalities,” the caucus said in a written statement.

“Despite every House Republican voting in favor of a budget bill that would have deprioritized our public schools, Democratic conferees refused to leave the negotiating table until a deal was reached that put hardworking Virginians before profitable corporations,” the statement said.

