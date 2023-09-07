Virginia will help Richmond with the city’s billion-plus-dollar effort to keep heavy rains from pushing sewage into the James River even though the General Assembly's budget dropped $100 million that had been set for the work, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Thursday.

He said cleaning the state’s streams and the Chesapeake Bay is one of his top priorities and that he is committed to working with the city on its combined sewer overflow control project.

“I believe we need to invest in our waterways,” he said, adding: “Richmond’s CSO is part of that.”

Youngkin had highlighted the $100 million of funding in his speech introducing his budget proposal last December.

The budget the General Assembly enacted did include big increases in funding to help farmers cut polluted runoff into streams, as well as more money for pollution-cutting measures at wastewater plants that he had urged.

Talks between state and city officials on the project are already underway, said Youngkin aide Rob Damschen.

Youngkin would not say whether he’ll try to amend the much-delayed budget or opt to include the $100 million in the so-called “caboose” budget next year – the bill that would adjust the spending plan for the final six months of the current fiscal year that ends June 30, 2024.

He has seven days from Wednesday to sign or propose amendments to the budget, which passed the General Assembly on a fast track with, unusually, no floor amendments and few speeches or questions.

The budget came in more than six months overdue.

After the intensive negotiations to resolve a $1 billion impasse between the Republican-led House of Delegates and the Democratic majority in the state Senate over taxes and spending, legislators said they were eager to enact it with no further hang-ups.

Richmond’s three-decade effort to prevent the mix of sewage and stormwater runoff that moves through some of its drains from overwhelming its wastewater treatment plant and flowing directly to the James River has already cost $300 million.

In addition city residents have already paid $150 million toward the $1.3 billion cost of finishing the work.

The city is counting on state and federal funding to keep its already high water and sewer bills from climbing even more.

The $100 million for the combined sewer overflow work was to be spent in fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30 — before the General Assembly budget conferees finally agreed on a budget bill last week, but the House and Senate budget negotiators who finally resolved the impasse only addressed fiscal 2024 spending.

The next phase of work to be done involves 10 projects — mostly storage and pipes to divert heavy flows from outlets along Gillies Creek and near Maymont — that will eliminate about 182 million gallons of combined sewer overflows when they are completed by 2027.

The biggest bills to come will involve building systems to stop the giant Outfall 6 from releasing some 483 million gallons of overflow a year into the James, by the General Assembly’s deadline of 2035.

Outfall 6 is next to the 14th Street Takeout, a ramp for kayaks or canoes on the north bank of the James.

