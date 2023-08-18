Gov. Glenn Youngkin is launching a six-figure campaign for Hispanic voters to vote Republican in legislative elections in November that will determine political control of the General Assembly and his power for the second half of his term.

This weekend, Youngkin’s political team will begin running digital and radio ads aimed directly at Hispanic voters, a growing slice of the Virginia electorate.

The Spanish-language ads will run statewide as all 140 assembly seats are up for grabs in an election year transformed by political redistricting a year ago that for the first time did not protect incumbent legislators.

The message is all Youngkin — who is also being urged by some GOP donors to make a late run for the Republican presidential nomination — in upbeat ads that focus on the governor’s political agenda for the state.

“Glenn Youngkin made a simple promise to working Virginians: Bring more great jobs to the state and let your family keep more of your hard-earned money,” one digital ad says. “He’s kept that promise.”

It is the latest effort by Youngkin to change the way Republicans campaign in a state with rapidly changing demographics and voting trends. Earlier this year, he launched a “Secure Your Vote Virginia” initiative to push for early and absentee voting, after years of GOP efforts to roll back early voting and mail-in absentee balloting that some Republicans blame for their losses in the 2020 presidential race and subsequent elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor believes that the vision that he and our candidates are offering for the future of Virginia has wide appeal to a lot of different groups in Virginia,” said Dave Rexrode, chairman of the Spirit of Virginia political action committee that Youngkin formed after taking office last year. “He wants to make sure every voter understands the direction he wants to take Virginia.”

Rexrode said the ads aimed at Hispanic voters build on the data-driven approach that Youngkin took in his gubernatorial upset of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021.

“The governor is bringing a much higher level of technology and focus and resources to legislative races than our side has ever really had before,” he said.

Team Youngkin, as it calls itself, will have plenty of money to pay for the six-figure ad campaign.

Spirit of Virginia raised $5.9 million between April 1 and June 30 and finished the reporting period with a balance of nearly $6.26 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

During that period, Democratic candidates for the state Senate collectively raised $3.14 million to Republicans’ $1.43 million. In contests for the House of Delegates, Democrats raised nearly $2.36 million to Republicans’ nearly $1.54 million.

