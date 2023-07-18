FALLS CHURCH — Two high-powered salesmen are ready to pitch the Richmond area — and the rest of Virginia — for a surge in private and federal investment in America’s domestic semiconductor chip industry.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., promised on Tuesday to work as a bipartisan team to make Virginia a target of semiconductor chip manufacturers looking to take advantage of a $52 billion federal commitment that Congress and President Joe Biden made a year ago to jumpstart the domestic industry.

“There is a power when you get a governor and a senior senator double-teaming to make that case,” Warner said after the opening of the CHIPS for Virginia Summit at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s headquarters here.

Youngkin is fresh off a trade mission this summer to the Pacific Rim countries that dominate the production of semiconductor chips used in every electronic device. He returned with leads from what he called “the next generation” of chip manufacturers and their suppliers, who are looking for a safe refuge from the competitive shadow of the People’s Republic of China.

“I was encouraged by my trip,” he said, listing stops in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. “Virginia is a hugely competitive area for them to go here. I feel confident.”

The Richmond area figures prominently in the governor’s ambitious plans to invest in large sites to make them quickly available for chip manufacturing, research and development, logistical support and other components of a healthy business ecosystem that is a priority for state economic development.

“There are some really large sites we’ve been investing in to get them ready,” Youngkin said in a press briefing after he and Warner opened a daylong summit at one of the largest aerospace companies in the U.S., with its own interest in expanding semiconductor chip manufacturing here.

He confirmed two of those sites — the Upper Magnolia Green Technology Park in Chesterfield County and the White Oak Technology Park in eastern Henrico County. Earlier this year, Magnolia Green received a $25 million grant from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program.

“They have been (on the state’s list), and that’s why we’re investing in them,” Youngkin said.

Upper Magnolia Green was a finalist in a high-stakes bid for the $20 billion investment that Intel Corp. announced 18 months ago to build two semiconductor chip factories, which ultimately ended up in Columbus, Ohio. Chesterfield is using the new state grant to design a pad for a semiconductor plant as large as Intel’s on about 1,000 acres of the 1,700-acre technology park and supply it with necessary public utilities.

“We are looking for the big boy,” said Garrett Hart, director of the Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority.

White Oak, former home to a Qimonda chip manufacturing plant that closed during the Great Recession, has everything a new manufacturer would need to produce semiconductor chips, including water, electricity and connections to underseas cables that carry enormous amounts of data at high speeds.

“White Oak is ready to roll,” said Anthony Romanello, executive director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority.

The one thing the technology park lacks is enough land to qualify as a “megasite” under Virginia’s site-ready program. Its largest site is 263 acres, which Romanello said positions it for the companies that supply semiconductor chip manufacturers, as well as smaller scale fabrication plants.

“There is a whole supply chain that goes along with that industry for which the Richmond area is well-positioned,” he said.

Jason El Koubi, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said the Richmond area has the advantage of proximity to Northern Virginia and its technology industry, including the expanding semiconductor chip factory that Micron Technology Inc. operates in Manassas. The region also is home to major universities and a highly educated workforce, one of the priorities of the summit here.

“The industry is going to go where talent wants to live and wants to be,” El Koubi said before the summit began.

For Warner, a three-term senator and chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the CHIPS + Science Act is critical to revive the U.S. share of the chip market, which has shrunk from 37% to 12%. He also thinks it is vital to U.S. national security in an escalating economic and potentially military confrontation with China.

“Increasingly, national security is not just about who has the most tanks, guns, ships and planes,” he said. “National security is really about who is going to maintain technology dominance in a whole series of domains.”

Youngkin, who continues to be mentioned as a potential presidential candidate, also cited China’s investment in manufacturing semiconductor chips that are critical for military and economic dominance.

“We must respond, and we must respond aggressively,” he said.

Youngkin is looking to Virginia’s colleges and universities to develop the skilled work force necessary to revive domestic manufacturing of chips that are vital not only to household electronics but also space launches by Northrop Grumman from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore.

“We are answering the call to innovation and it starts with talent,” he declared.

As usual, the state’s lead academic partner is Virginia Tech, which is building a $1 billion innovation campus in Alexandria for graduate education in high-tech fields as part of the state’s incentive package for landing Amazon’s $2.5 billion East Coast headquarters in Arlington County in 2018. The package also included state investments in a new technology campus that George Mason University is building in Arlington and a tech-talent pipeline that almost every college and university in Virginia is feeding with undergraduates in high-tech fields.

Virginia Tech also has been leading a collaboration with rival institutions under the Commonwealth Cybersecurity Initiative, launched by the General Assembly in 2018.

“For the last decade or so, our universities have worked really well together,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said.

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech and four other universities signed a memorandum of understanding to participate in the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology, or VAST, which is developing a program for adult learners to learn skills for jobs in the industry. The other participating universities are Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, Norfolk State University and George Mason.

“It’s about bringing people into the semiconductor industry who aren’t there now,” Sands said, citing the program’s emphasis on military veterans and unrepresented communities.

Youngkin, almost midway through his four-year term, said the challenge is urgent because Virginia has lagged in a high-dollar competition with other states for the industry.

“The key here is pace, because it is a race,” he said. “The race is on, and ... I don’t like coming in second.”

