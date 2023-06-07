PETERSBURG — Virginia’s affordable housing problem is as simple as supply and demand, but the answers are not to be found in a straightforward economics lesson, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

He told a housing conference that, even with 30,000 new homes in the pipeline across the state, construction is still as low as its been in 20 years.

“It’s all supply and demand. When we have a supply that’s one third the demand, that means it is hard for people to find accessible, affordable homes,” he said.

“Plenty of developers want to build, there’s plenty of capital, there’s plenty of buyers,” he said. “The problem is all the stuff that happens in the middle.”

That is, he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch afterward, the time-consuming and often complicated process of dealing with requirements for laying out subdivisions, winning zoning changes, getting permits for construction and mechanical systems and obtaining certificates of occupancy.

The General Assembly did its part this year, he said.

That work included legislation activating a wetlands and stream mitigation credit program, speeding up the process that helps developers offset the impact of construction on wetlands and waterways. Waiting for such credits can delay work on projects.

"We can speed the process and still protect our precious wetlands," he said.

Another bill addressed stop-work orders.

This bill says developers can sue for damages if they win a court order overturning a local government’s halt to construction.

Such halts can occur, for instance, if a building or codes compliance official sees construction work that causes dirt to be washed from a building site into storm drains that eventually spill out to a stream or the Chesapeake Bay.

A third empowers local governments, especially smaller ones, to join together to sell bonds that can be used for housing and community development projects.

Even though zoning and building permits are all in the hands of local officials, Youngkin said he believes the state can help streamline the process.

Youngkin said one key way is to bring the same kind of transparency his director of Regulatory Management Andrew Wheeler has introduced to state permitting.

“When you introduce transparency, you speed up the process,” he said.

He said he does not think the General Assembly needs to consider legislation changing the ways in which local governments make zoning decisions.

These are often seen as a major barrier to affordable housing when they dictate large lot sizes, since developers' land costs help keep the costs of new houses high. Zoning can sometimes be a way a community says "not in my backyard" to a development proposal, as well.

“We have tools in the tool box that can help,” he said.