Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s K-12 transgender policies released Tuesday include guidance on athletics, saying that participation of students in any athletic program separated by sex shall be determined by sex assigned at birth, rather than gender or gender identity.

But the 2020 law that directed the Virginia Department of Education to create model transgender policies specifically excluded athletics.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter pointed to language in the legislation that directs the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies "that address common issues regardi­­­ng transgender students."

She said, “the Code does not limit the Department in addressing only those topics, however. Although the Department is not required to address athletics, they are a common issue regarding transgender students and within the Department’s lawful discretion to address."

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who wrote the law, said that addressing athletics is outside of the VDOE’s purview, and the administration’s analysis of the law is incorrect.

“The intent was to exclude athletics. (The law) actually excludes them from the definition of activities that the model policies are allowed to address,” Simon said. “It exceeds the authority that they were given to make model policies.”

Virginia High School League reviewing state guidance

High school sports in Virginia are under the authority of the Virginia High School League, a private entity that facilitates interscholastic athletic competition throughout the state.

VHSL spokesperson Mike McCall said on Wednesday that the high school league learned of the Youngkin administration's guidance in the late afternoon on Tuesday, and that it has been reviewing the state guidance to understand its impact on existing policy.

The VHSL executive committee voted unanimously in 2014 to approve participation for transgender athletes, under the condition that athletes must have undergone sex reassignment, including surgical removal of external sex organs as well as ovaries or testes.

The policy states that athletes must undergo hormonal therapy such that it minimizes sex-based advantages in sports competition.

The murkiness surrounding the future of school athletics in Virginia is just one illustration of the lack of clarity regarding the implementation of the state’s new guidance.

Now that the state has finalized its K-12 transgender policies, the onus is on Virginia’s local school boards to implement policies that align with the new guidance.

Some of that guidance requires students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

It also requires school division personnel to refer to each student using only the pronouns “appropriate to the sex appearing in the student’s official record,” unless a student is legally emancipated, or their parent has instructed the school division in writing that other names or pronouns should be used.

Youngkin spoke to reporters about the transgender policies on Wednesday morning after he delivered remarks at an energy summit in Richmond.

“At the heart of our policy is ensuring the privacy and the dignity and the respect of all students, and I do firmly believe and know that parents love (their children) and in difficult moments where there are really tough life decisions that need to be made, parents should be engaged in their children's lives and we need children to be engaged with their parents,” Youngkin said.

"We also know that the most successful counseling outcomes are when the entire family is engaged first. That doesn’t mean you exclude trusted teachers and counselors, but parents need to be first, and so I would encourage the children of Virginia to trust your parents and give your parents a try. They love you.”

School boards are legally obligated to implement their own policies that are consistent with the state’s model policies. But the 2020 law that directed the state education department to create guidance does not include any enforcement mechanisms.

Some schools plan to reject guidance

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said on Wednesday that he will recommend the school board reject the state’s new model guidance and maintain its current policies.

“At RPS, our motto is to Teach with Love. That means embracing and protecting our students for exactly who they are,” Kamras said in a statement.

Other school boards in urban areas are likely to follow suit.

How the implementation of this law and guidance will play out is unclear, but legal analysts said it will likely be settled in court.

While no state funding is tied to the law, noncompliance could be costly for school boards if they get sued.

Virginia law says that any parent of a public school student who is aggrieved by an action of the school board can petition the circuit court to review the action.

Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said the situation is legally complicated, and the Youngkin administration could be out of office by the time it is resolved. Virginia governors may not serve consecutive terms.

“The big question is who's going to bring the litigation and how are they going to frame it,” he said.

Another question at large, Tobias said, is whether the Department of Education properly took into account the 71,297 written public comments, the majority of which opposed the Youngkin policies. That could be a basis for a lawsuit against the state education department, he said.

Before the Youngkin administration took over in January 2022, the Hanover County School Board refused to adopt transgender policies that aligned with the model policies that the administration of then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, put forth. The Virginia ACLU sued the Hanover School Board.

Now, the script is flipped.

Todd Gathje, a lobbyist for The Family Foundation — a conservative advocacy group that opposes same-sex marriage — said there is pressure on school boards that adopted the Northam policies to reverse course and come into compliance with the revised Youngkin policies.

“We do have relationships in groups located in various localities and throughout the state, and we'll be working with them, if their school board has policies that are inconsistent with the revised policies that were finalized yesterday,” Gathje said.

“We'll certainly work with them to help with any way we can through advocacy to try and encourage school board members to revise their current policies and be in compliance with the new ones.”

