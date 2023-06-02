A Texas school reformer has given $1 million to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political action committee, the latest large contribution reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections show.

The money comes from Future of Education LLC, an entity associated with Mackenzie L. Price, co-founder of ALPHA School, a private institution that uses adaptive software and what it describes as unique motivational strategies to let students work at the pace and in the manner that works best for them.

It’s the second million-dollar contribution to the PAC.

Youngkin says the PAC is focused on flipping the state Senate, now controlled by Democrats who have blocked his pushes for stricter limits on abortion, homicide charges for dealers whose drugs cause fatal overdoses, and his bid for $1 billion of additional tax cuts. The governor also is working to retain Republican control of the House of Delegates in the fall elections.

“People across the country and Virginia know the parents' rights movement started here in the Commonwealth,” said Dave Rexrode, chairman of Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, when asked about the contribution.

“They see the results of Governor Youngkin’s effort to empower parents and restore excellence in education as one of our nation’s bright lights. There are competitive swing races up and down the map, but we’re building a strong operation to support our candidates and help them succeed,” Rexrode said.

The PAC received a $1 million contribution in April from billionaire Thomas Peterffy, chairman of Interactive Brokers, an electronic trading system for stocks, bonds, options and futures.

Peterffy, who lives in Palm Beach, Florida, had been a backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid, but said he was putting that support “on hold” out of concern about DeSantis’ stands on abortion and books in school libraries.

That donation sparked a new round of pundit and anonymous source predictions that Youngkin would bid for the GOP presidential nomination, although he has repeatedly said he is focused on his Virginia agenda, including passing a budget with his proposed tax cuts and securing Republican control of both bodies of the state legislature.

The PAC had a balance of just under $2.7 million as of March 31 and since has raised nearly $3.4 million in contributions of $10,000 or more, which must be reported within three business days under Virginia law.

Besides Price and Peterffy, the biggest donors, who each gave $100,000, are NewMarket Corp. chairman Bruce Gottwald; Las Vegas casino entrepreneur Stephen Wynn; John Nau, a Houston beverage company CEO; and Trevor Rees-Jones, a Dallas investor.