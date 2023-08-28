Virginia Parole Board chairman Chadwick Dotson will become director of the Department of Corrections, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday.

The prison agency's current director, Harold Clarke, plans to leave the post in early September.

Patricia West, a former judge who served as a member of the State Corporation Commission, director of juvenile justice and secretary of public safety under Gov. George Allen, and as chief deputy attorney general under Ken Cuccinelli, will become chair of the Parole Board.

Youngkin has made reform of the parole board a priority of his administration

"Under previous administrations, the parole board failed to uphold the law and undermined the confidence of our citizens," he said.

"While there is more work to be done, I am proud of Chairman Dotson for implementing changes to consider victims and their families, increase transparency, and follow the law," Youngkin said.

He said he is confident that West's appointment will keep those changes on track.

"I appreciate Chairman Dotson’s desire to continue serving Virginians as the head of the Department of Corrections, I’m grateful for the service of Director Clarke and his years leading Virginia’s largest government agency," Youngkin said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

From the Archives: Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary Virginia State Penitentiary