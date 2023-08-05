A private helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon in Surry County, with its two occupants sustaining injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Virginia State Police reported.

The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. in a wooded area near White Marsh Road in the southern part of Surry County.

The private helicopter, a Hughes 369 Delta, was operated by Haverfield Aviation, a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in aerial inspection of power lines.

The two occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.