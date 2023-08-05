A private helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon in Surry County, with its two occupants sustaining injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Virginia State Police reported.
The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. in a wooded area near White Marsh Road in the southern part of Surry County.
The private helicopter, a Hughes 369 Delta, was operated by Haverfield Aviation, a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in aerial inspection of power lines.
The two occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Virginia State Police are investigating the crash and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.
People are also reading…
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
A doorbell camera captured a plane crash in Long Island, watch a moose charge at a snowmobiler in Idaho, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Ring cameras are known for capturing porch pirates, but sometimes they capture the completely unexpected.
They learned a valuable lesson that day- give these beats some space. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
These two are lucky to be alive. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
U.S. marine archaeologists have discovered an intact shipwreck that has been resting hundreds of feet below the surface of Lake Huron for near…
In the latest legal fight against state restrictions since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, five women are suing the state of Texas…
This adorable koala walked into a gas station in Australia and managed to climb up an employee's leg.
Things got heated during a Senate hearing on union busting tactics hosted by Senator Bernie Sanders.
We take a look at what’s inside the goodie back for all of this year’s Oscar’s attendees. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Snowball throwing is an international sport that apparently is quite dangerous. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.
Staff at Philadelphia Zoo are celebrating the birth of two adorable sloth bear cubs an important milestone for a species listed as vulnerable …
If you’re traveling with a pet, you should know better. Yair Ben-Dor has the story.
They’re a very good story-telling element but not necessarily useful in real life. Yair Ben-Dor has more.