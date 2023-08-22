The Law of Supply and Demand says that when sales decline, prices should fall to spark buying, but that’s not the way Virginia’s housing market is working these days.

And the areas where home sales and new construction are the busiest are far beyond Virginia’s cities and their suburban fringes, including places like New Kent and Louisa counties around Richmond, social scientists told the Virginia Housing Commission Tuesday.

Home sales during the first half of the year dropped 24% from last year’s mid-year total, to 50,539, Virginia Association of Realtors economist Ryan Price said.

That’s the lowest they’ve been since 2016.

High interest rates are the main driver, averaging 6.4% this year versus 4.5% in 2022.

But prices are still rising, with the median price so far this year rising to $389,000 from $375,000, Price said.

Sellers, meanwhile, are getting more than they asked for, averaging about 101% of their original asking price, while their homes are moving fast, staying on the mark an average of seven days, versus the two weeks that were normal before the pandemic, Price said.

High interest rates are giving the housing market a double whammy, Price said.

They make it costlier to take out a new mortgage, which discourages buyers, while homeowners who might otherwise be interested in selling don’t want to give up the low mortgage rates they locked in in years past, he said.

The gap between the average rate for new mortgages and the average rate homeowners are paying on existing mortgages is 2.5 percentage points – the last time new mortgage rates exceeded average existing rates was in the fall and winter of 2018.

“That is deterring a lot of homeowners,” he said.

So the number of new listings of homes for sale so far this year has plunged to 63,440 from 81,744 for the same time last year. Pending sales, which tracks buyers’ activity, dropped to 49,696 from 61,412.

The inventory of homes for sale as of June, some 16,246, is down 16% from June 2022’s already depressed level. The inventory is down 68% from June 2016.

At same time, demographic, migration and remote working patterns are also impacting housing markets, demographer Hamilton Lombard of the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service told the commission.

One factor is that growth in Virginia’s millennial generation population to numbers only modestly exceeding the number of baby boomers signals pent-up demand for housing.

Another is that remote and hybrid working remains close to levels from the pandemic.

Both spark interest in communities beyond the state's suburban counties. Housing prices tend to be lower in these rural or exurban communities and remote working means commuting distance doesn't worry people as much.

The impact is especially marked in the Fredericksburg-area market, where 2020-2022 home sales are up 21% versus the 2017-2019 period as prices rose 28%; the northernmost Shenandoah Valley, with home sales up 14% and prices up 28% and the Culpeper-centered Piedmont region, where sales were up 14% and prices up 30%. These are areas beyond the fringes of booming and high cost Northern Virginia.

Danville, Martinsville and the counties around them saw home sales rise 24% and median home prices jump 35%. A number of recent new job announcements seem to be driving this, said the commission chairman, Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville.

The demographic and migration patterns Lombard described are fueling pent-up demand, Price said.

That’s because millennials – 20- to 40-year-olds – are at an age where they are buying their first home, or moving to a larger one to start a family – while baby boomers are often either looking to downsize or to move to senior communities, he said.

But tight inventories mean the housing market will remain strained, he said.

“Housing prices have gone up a lot faster than wages have gone up.”

