A projected path for the storm system released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the hurricane moving through the Florida panhandle and Georgia on Wednesday and the Carolinas on Thursday, then drifting off shore.
Authorities on Tuesday warned Florida residents to evacuate due to the threat of high winds and flooding caused by the storm, which has been super-charged by warm waters.
“One word — leave. It’s not something to discuss,” said Sue Colson, a commissioner for Cedar Key, an island city off the northwest coast of Florida.
More than a dozen state troopers went door to door there warning residents that storm surge could rise as high as 15 feet.
Tolls were waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters were opened and hotels prepared to take in evacuees. More than 30,000 utility workers were gathering to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane's wake.
“You do not have to leave the state. You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday morning at the state’s emergency operations center. “You have to get to higher ground in a safe structure. You can ride the storm out there, then go back to your home.”
Earlier in the week, Idalia drenched Cuba with heavy rain, prompting the evacuation of about 10,000.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm as about 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to enter the state as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend region.
Schools and airports shut down Tuesday as Idalia approached, as did Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the sister park of Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. Evacuation notices were issued in 22 counties.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said a team at the David J. Hurley Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Warrenton is monitoring the situation and coordinating communication and planning efforts with airports. They did not indicate whether delays or cancellations due to Hurricane Idalia are expected in Virginia.
"So far, the effect has been minimal," said Troy Bell, a spokesperson for Richmond International Airport. There was one flight cancellation at RIC Tuesday — an inbound flight from Tampa, Bell said. It was canceled because the airport in Tampa has closed, Bell said.
The arrival of Idalia's remains will come almost exactly 20 years after another storm with an “I” name — Isabel — caused extensive damage in the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads area.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin, which crossed through the Caribbean earlier this week, is expected to move further off the East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Workers at Toucans Bar and Grill board up the restaurant windows ahead of Hurricane Idalia near Clearwater Beach Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. Residents along Florida's gulf coast are making preparations for the effects of Idalia.
This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida's Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda.