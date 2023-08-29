Idalia, which strengthened into a fast-moving hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, is expected to cross into mainland Florida Wednesday and track up the East Coast, but have a limited impact on Virginia once it reaches that far north.

"Hurricane Idalia will make its closest approach to Richmond during Thursday as the center will cross eastward across the Carolinas during that time," said Sean Sublette, chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "Some showers might drift into Richmond ... but no significant rain is forecast on Thursday locally.”

A projected path for the storm system released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the hurricane moving through the Florida panhandle and Georgia on Wednesday and the Carolinas on Thursday, then drifting off shore.

Authorities on Tuesday warned Florida residents to evacuate due to the threat of high winds and flooding caused by the storm, which has been super-charged by warm waters.

“One word — leave. It’s not something to discuss,” said Sue Colson, a commissioner for Cedar Key, an island city off the northwest coast of Florida.

More than a dozen state troopers went door to door there warning residents that storm surge could rise as high as 15 feet.

Tolls were waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters were opened and hotels prepared to take in evacuees. More than 30,000 utility workers were gathering to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane's wake.

“You do not have to leave the state. You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday morning at the state’s emergency operations center. “You have to get to higher ground in a safe structure. You can ride the storm out there, then go back to your home.”

Earlier in the week, Idalia drenched Cuba with heavy rain, prompting the evacuation of about 10,000.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm as about 275 miles south-southwest of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to enter the state as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend region.

Schools and airports shut down Tuesday as Idalia approached, as did Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the sister park of Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. Evacuation notices were issued in 22 counties.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said a team at the David J. Hurley Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Warrenton is monitoring the situation and coordinating communication and planning efforts with airports. They did not indicate whether delays or cancellations due to Hurricane Idalia are expected in Virginia.

"So far, the effect has been minimal," said Troy Bell, a spokesperson for Richmond International Airport. There was one flight cancellation at RIC Tuesday — an inbound flight from Tampa, Bell said. It was canceled because the airport in Tampa has closed, Bell said.

The weather service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for a wide section of eastern Virginia, with a threat of localized flooding.

A state of emergency also was issued in North Carolina. Experts anticipate tropical storm-force winds in the Outer Banks by Wednesday evening.

Sublette said Richmond could get wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph, but no damage or power outages are expected.

🧵8/29 5am ET: #Idalia is now a hurricane. It will rapidly intensify today and make landfall as an extremely dangerous major hurricane.



⚠️ Preparations and evacuations need to be rushed to completion before sunset today! Conditions rapidly deteriorate tonight. #ALwx #FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/Bulw4hOhkx — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 29, 2023

The arrival of Idalia's remains will come almost exactly 20 years after another storm with an “I” name — Isabel — caused extensive damage in the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads area.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Franklin, which crossed through the Caribbean earlier this week, is expected to move further off the East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.