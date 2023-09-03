IN THE NEWS

Ashburn man has tearful reunion with mom

A 42-year-old Virginia man got to embrace his birth mother for the first time during a long-awaited family reunion in Valdivia, Chile. For months, Jimmy Lippert Thyden has been on a journey to uncover the mysteries of his counterfeit adoption, and to reconnect with his biological mother, brothers and sister.

Hospital workers took Maria Angelica Gonzalez’s son from her arms right after birth and later told her he had died.

Over the past nine years, Nos Buscamos has orchestrated more than 450 reunions between adoptees and their birth families. The NGO estimates tens of thousands of babies were taken from Chilean families in the 1970s and 1980s.

Thyden works as a criminal defense attorney in Ashburn, Virginia.

CRASH: A Marine from Virginia was one of three military members killed in a plane crash in Australia. Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, from Arlington, died when the Marine V-22B Osprey with 23 on board crashed while taking part in a drill that included the militaries of Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor. Also killed were Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. Beau, 29, originally of Belleville, Illinois, and Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, from Jefferson, Colorado. All were based in Darwin. Their bodies were recovered late Tuesday, a statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved," said Col. Brendan Sullivan, the commanding officer of the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin.

JOB: Chadwick Dotson, the chairman of the Virginia Parole Board, has been named director of the state Department of Corrections. Dotson is the former commonwealth's attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton. He was also special assistant United States attorney for the Western District of Virginia, served in the General Assembly and was a circuit court judge. Patricia West, a former state director of juvenile justice, will chair the parole board.

BY THE NUMBERS

$220.6 million

Profits to the state returned by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority on almost $1.5 billion in gross sales in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

6,000

Plants that have been added to the former Lee Circle in Richmond, where the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood. The statue was removed after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in 2020. Fencing put in place while the circle was renovated was removed last week as well.

THEY SAID IT

“On the one hand, you could say we need to create as much affordable housing as possible at every opportunity we can because we just don’t have enough. On the other hand, that’s not much of a plan.”

— Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook on the city's new 400-page revised zoning ordinance, which will help determine what type of buildings can be developed for years to come

"This is a topic that we all have to be fully aware of. It doesn't go away, and therefore we have to fight it every single day."

— Gov. Glenn Youngkin about "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," a new campaign to curb drunken driving in the state

ODDS AND ENDS

VISIT: Congressman Ben Cline, R-Roanoke, was one of three U.S. House members who made a quick trip to northwest Syria, marking the first known visit to the war-torn country by American lawmakers in six years. He was joined by GOP House members French Hill of Arkansas and Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin, who urged the Biden administration and regional partners to keep up the pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and continue pushing for a political resolution to the long civil war there.

PENTAGON: President Joe Biden will not participate in any of the observances at 9/11 memorial sites in New York City, Virginia or Pennsylvania, the White House announced. Biden instead will observe next month's 22nd anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil at an Alaska military base with service members and their families. First lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon in Arlington.

Bail denied for accused killer

Prosecutors say a Portsmouth man charged with killing a New Jersey pastor had lived with her and her daughter for a time before returning to their home this year and shooting the church leader 14 times. A judge denied bail Monday for 29-year-old Rashid Ali Bynum. Bynum pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors did not disclose a specific motive for the Feb. 1 death of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour. A brief scuffle happened as Monday's hearing ended. A lawyer for Dwumfour's family says courtroom deputies detained and handcuffed the victim’s mother afterward.

SHIP: The U.S. District Court in Norfolk is the scene of a battle involving the Titanic. The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned May 2024 expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken North Atlantic ship. RMS Titanic Inc. is the Georgia-based firm that owns the salvage rights to the world’s most famous shipwreck. The U.S. argues that entering the Titanic's severed hull — or physically altering or disturbing the wreck — is regulated by federal law and its agreement with Britain, where the ship originated.

The company said it would “work collaboratively” with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. agency that represents the public's interest in the wreck. But RMST said it does not intend to seek a permit. U.S. government lawyers said the firm can't proceed without one, arguing that RMST needs approval from the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, who oversees NOAA.