IN THE NEWS

Statue heading back to Massachusetts

A marble statue depicting a mortally wounded Native American that has been the subject of a tug-of-war between museums in Virginia and Massachusetts is heading north.

The 1850 statue by Peter Stephenson, called “Wounded Indian,” in 1893 was gifted to the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association, which displayed the statue in its exhibition hall. But the work was lost in the 1950s when the hall was sold, then showed up 30 years later at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk.

The association started lobbying for the statue's return in 1999 and hired a researcher to sort out the ownership. The Chrysler's trustees agreed to return the statue this month.

"It feels great to get the piece back because we really felt that there wasn't any question that it was our statue," said Peter Lemonias, the treasurer and past president of the association. “We were as perplexed as anyone as to how it got away."

BUS: Albemarle County Public Schools has informed the families of about 1,000 students that bus service will not be available when classes start Wednesday.

"We have about 12 vacant routes, and right now, because we don't have drivers, we're going to have to have those conversations with their families letting them know that we can't transport," said Charmane White, the school division's director of transportation.

School districts across the country report a shortage of drivers and are adapting as the academic calendar starts.

ODDS AND ENDS

CRIME: The Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia police departments are the latest to join a U.S. Department of Justice effort to curb crime. The agencies are joining Project Safe Neighborhoods Communities, a program launched in 2001 that brings together law enforcement, prosecutors and community leaders to identify and solve crime trends. The Charlottesville area has seen a sharp increase in gun violence this year.

PUMPS: A Norfolk man has pleaded guilty to reselling thousands of dollars worth of fuel that he stole from Virginia Beach service stations. Rashane Griffith, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts each of felony theft, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy. Authorities said he used a device to illegally access gas pumps and sold the fuel at a discounted rate. One station owner told police about $15,000 worth of gasoline had been stolen after the business was closed over a three-day period, officials said.

BY THE NUMBERS

1

Position on the iTunes Country chart achieved by the viral “Rich Men North of Richmond” in less than a week. The song, by Farmville singer Oliver Anthony, has been described as a blue-collar political anthem and has racked up millions of views online.

$3.668

The average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Virginia last week, according to AAA. Fuel prices have been edging higher in recent weeks. The record high, set in June 2022, was $4.867 a gallon.

THEY SAID IT

“We want to reach out to legislators and say, ‘Hey, we want the skill games to continue.' They have been an integral part of our recovery from COVID, and they have not damaged the community.

— Rich Kelly, president of the new Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition, on efforts by the state to crack down on so-called "skill games." The group says the slots-like machines have been a crucial financial lifeline to stores.

"Virginia Tech students and research staff are building basically everything on the satellite, except for the boom itself, which is the experiment."

— Jonathan Black, a Virginia Tech professor overseeing students and researchers who are developing an experimental satellite that is being launched to test spaceflight technology. The team will control the spacecraft from Blacksburg.

Mother of accused school shooter pleads guilty

The mother of the 6-year-old accused of shooting his Newport News teacher pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony child neglect charges.

Deja Taylor's son is accused of shooting first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner in his classroom in January.

During Tuesday's hearing, a prosecutor said the boy told authorities he got the gun by climbing onto a drawer to reach the top of a dresser, where the gun was stored in his mother's purse.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop a misdemeanor charge of reckless storage of a firearm and will not seek a sentence that is longer than state sentencing guidelines, which call for six months in jail or prison.

The case against Taylor is one of three legal efforts seeking accountability, including the teacher’s $40 million lawsuit that accuses the school system of gross negligence.

INVESTIGATION: The Richmond School Board has approved an outside investigation into what led up to the shooting outside a theater following graduation ceremonies in June. An 18-year-old graduate and his stepfather were killed in the shooting near the Altria Theater.

Some board members found an internal investigation about the shooting inadequate. The report has not been made public.

“We cannot nor can the superintendent police ourselves" when such tragedies have occurred. "This is not a simple testing irregularity,” said board member Shonda Harris-Mohammed. “Asking for a third-party investigation does not question what we do; it questions how we do it within the realm of our organization’s operations.”