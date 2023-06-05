Update at 12:15 a.m. Monday: "All animals thought to have been lost in veterinary building have been located and are alive."

Our earlier story ...

A fire damaged buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo on Sunday night.

Chesterfield County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Capt. J.A. Harvey said they received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. reporting a fire at the 8300 Beaver Bridge Road zoo. Crews found several buildings on fire.

"It was determined these are several maintenance buildings and a veterinary support building," Harvey said in a statement. "There may have been some animals lost with in that building and fire crews are currently working with zoo employees at this time."

One animal enclose fence was damaged, the department said. All of the animals have been accounted for.

Harvey said late Sunday that additional information would be released as it becomes available.