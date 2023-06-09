Kajsa Foskey only learned there was a family cemetery when her grandfather, Robert Henson Jr., asked if she would come to his mother’s funeral in Louisa County. Foskey, then a high school student, had met the elderly woman only a few times.

It was there, at the end of a narrow lane, past two of the remaining houses her great-great-grandfather Fred Henson Jr.’s children and grandchildren had built through the decades. “I had never known it was there," Foskey said.

A few years later, as a new student at the University of Virginia, she came to the woods-fringed fields for a family reunion that included “my grandfather’s cousins … saying ‘Oh I haven’t seen you since you were a baby'.”

Foskey asked about the cemetery and the land – 35 acres – and they said it was family land, had been theirs for years. Cousin Melvin kept the place up, mowing the lawn, tending to the graveyard where Fred Henson’s small stone marker, flat to the ground, was carved with not completely straight or aligned letters with his name.

Later that summer, with an internship that took her to the Louisa County courthouse, she thought she’d like to learn more. In the record room basement, she found the land was still listed as owned by her great-great-grandfather, who died in 1950.

“And I still remember finding the tax record from the 1870s saying Frederick Henson” – her great-great-grandfather’s grandfather – “had paid taxes on it; I remember little tick marks, one hog, one barrel … it had been ours for a lot longer than the ‘30s or ‘40s my cousins guessed.”

That 35 acres was heirs property.

And for thousands of Virginians, it’s both a heritage of the past – and a mess to deal with.

Passing on the land

Between 30% and 40% of Black-owned rural land across the South is heirs property, U.S. Forest Service researchers Cynthia Johnson Gaither and Stanley Zarnock reported in a peer-reviewed article that found race was strongly correlated with such uncertain tenure.

Other studies link poverty that persists for generation in Appalachia to heirs property, and it is a problem for Native American land holdings, too.

The vulnerability of heirs property to forced sale for unpaid taxes or liens is a major reason for the drop in Black-owned farmland from an estimated 14 to 19 million acres in 1920 to 2 million acres now, Ebonie Alexander, executive of the Black Family Land Trust told a recent seminar in Powhatan County.

In Virginia, if you die without a will, what you own is divided between spouse and children. If they die before you, that property heads down the family tree: your children’s children are next in line.

If there are none, you need to go back up the family tree to your parents and any siblings, said Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield. Her day job is real estate law and she sees dozens of cases of families trying to sort out what to do about property that’s been in the family for generations. If the original owner died without a will, sorting out who has an interest means tracing what happened to dozens or scores of people, even after one or two generations.

“I tell people you have to start with a family tree,” Coyner said.

“I’ll show them how to get started,” she said. “I’ll them you have to go down the family tree until you come to a dead end, then go hack up and work your way down again. ...

“You have to look at land records, a family Bible,” she said. “Talk to your relatives, your cousins, try to see who they married, get any hints about children.”

Fred Henson Jr. died Nov. 27, 1950, and was buried in the family cemetery on the 35 acres a week later.

Officially, the land is still listed in his name. Today, the surviving grandchildren of his nine children and their children are considered tenants in common on the land.

They keep up with the taxes – that’s a pretty common way heirs lose family land. One great-great grandson who lives nearby comes round to mow the grass and keep an eye on things between family reunions.

The alternative is a partition of land lawsuit – but that’s a long legal process that can cost more than many families can afford, Coyner said.

It can also raise the kind of relationship-wrecking disputes over what to do with property – as when, for instance, one distant cousin in a far-away city wants to sell, while a cousin who has been cutting hay there for decades wants his kids to have the chance to keep on doing so.

“Fred’s children all built houses there, they all lived there” on the 35 acres, Foskey said.

No one does now.

But, she added, for now “it’s like, it’s in the family, we pay the taxes, do we want to stir things up?”

Wills, and no wills

One problem with wills is the money it costs to get one written and recorded. The other is the fact that people often don’t like to think about the reason for them: that is, their own death.

The complications from the heirs property that can result is a big part of why Black landownership has declined by roughly 90% over the past century, Alabama attorney Will Breland wrote in an 2021 law review article for the Georgetown Journal on Poverty Law and Policy.

Black Americans are significantly less likely to write wills than others are: 24% of Blacks do so versus the national average of 57%, a 2021 survey for a University of Georgia conference on heirs property found.

“There were so many heirs tied into” one family’s Louisiana lands, “it’ll make your head spin,” Michael Cooksey, a Louisiana man who had been living on his family's century-old property, told a video journalist in 2020.

Over the 125 years the land had been in the family’s hands, relatives would stake claims to small portions, selling some to a timber company in the area.

The timber company eventually filed for a court-ordered “partition sale” – that is, a settlement that would give them all of the land by deeming the company the owner of the whole tract, with the rest of the heirs to get proceeds from the court-ordered sale of their interests. Cooksey received $2,800 from the sale.

Without clear title to heirs property, it can be impossible person with an interest in the property, for instance, the family member who might be living there or farming it, to get a mortgage loan or to participate in federal farm programs.

And heirs, known or unknown, are jointly and individually responsible for paying all the taxes on a property.

The tax factor

Paying taxes matters.

William T. Armstrong Sr., a World War II and Korean War Army veteran, bought a house in the northern reaches of what is now Newport News in 1954.

He and his wife, Ruth, raised his three daughters and two sons there, and the property remained in his name after his death in 2008. In his time away from work at Langley Air Force Base, he enjoyed gardening and working on cars as a shade tree mechanic.

The property is now a neatly mowed stretch of grass and an overgrown mass of trees and shrubs behind one of the new Hampton Roads Transit bus stops, next to a Farmers Insurance office.

The city seized it last year for unpaid taxes, after trying but not succeeding in tracking down his son, Edward, last known to be living in Georgia, the son and daughter of William Sr.'s oldest son William, Jr, who died in 2020, as well his sisters Ernestine and Ruth, and any of their heirs.

William Jr.’s son’s interest was inherited by his three children; if the city’s search for heirs had found William Jr's daughter had died, her two children would have had an interest.

In all, William Sr. had nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

And none now own the land.

A loss in Louisa

Foskey’s great-great-great-great grandfather, Frederick Henson Sr., did write a will, and left his daughter, Lizzie Henson-Desper 24 acres.

She didn’t have any children, so when she died, the land became heirs property, traveling up rather than down the family tree to her four brothers and sisters as well as to back down again to include Fred Sr.'s grandson and Foskey’s great-great grandfather, Fred Henson Jr.

From those four, interest in the property descended back down their family trees. In 2016, when Louisa County sent out a notice that it was owned $13,959 in back taxes, it had identified 14 heirs, nine of whom had died. The five still living, great-great grand nieces and nephews of Lizzie Henson-Desper, were taken aback.

When the tax bill came, “It was ‘who is this, we didn’t even know this woman, we don’t know who she is and they’re sending us a bill for delinquent taxes,” Foskey said.

The county took the land, and in 2018 sold it for $35,000.

Its assessed value was $84,000.

Tenants in common

If heirs all share ownership – the legal term is that they are tenants in common – they’re all responsible not only for taxes due, but also for any liens that creditors of the heirs may have won through a court-ordered judgment.

And if it’s not always easy to remember, generations later, all the heirs who might have an interest in a property, it’s not unknown for an unsettled lien to be forgotten or neglected. Creditors, like heirs, can pass away, after all.

That can get in way if a family wants to clear up ownership to heirs property, whether by a lawsuit to "quiet title" – the legal term for a way to settle a dispute over who actually owns land – or by cooperatively farming or logging it, which could require a loan, or through heirs buying out one another or through a partition sale.

Coyner, the House member and real estate lawyer, won General Assembly approval this year of a measure to help with this heirs property headache. It sets up a procedure for clearing a lien after a search for the creditor comes up blank.

It’s only for liens for less than $25,000 and does not apply to tax liens, to address concerns from lenders and local governments.

Partition sales

Another Virginia reform, from 2020, aims to end one major source of heirs property loss: abuses of partition sales.

These are sales when one person with an interest in an heirs property asks a court to force a sale of the property, dividing proceeds among all the heirs who can be traced.

As Cooksey, down in Louisiana, found, it can be a way of dispossessing a family member from a home.

But the Virginia law includes some protections. When one person with an interest petitions for a partition, a court has to order an independent appraisal, unless everyone with an interest agrees to a different price.

All those with an interest, except the one who petitioned in the first place, have a right of first refusal to buy a share of the property. Their degree of relationship to the original owner, any sentimental attachment or other factors the court feels are relevant will determine who gets how much and where.

If the property can’t be allotted, the court can order that it be auctioned off and sets a floor price.

A deep history

The Henson lands included one more piece, also lost in a tax sale: 61 acres that Fred Henson Jr’s wife, Lucy Ann Braxton Henson, inherited from a man named Samuel H. Desper.

Like the other parcels, it has a long history, and a mystery.

Desper was a white slaveowner. His father, Isham, had a slave named Fanny, who was about the same age as Samuel. When Isham died, Fanny and her daughters, Jane and Sally, became Samuel Desper’s property.

Fanny had her third daughter while Samuel’s slave. Lucy Braxton was Fanny's daughter’s daughter – and, Foskey suspects, was Samuel Desper’s granddaughter. She can't think of any other reason for the inheritance.

Next to Samuel Desper’s land were the acres owned by a man named Clifton Henson. Clifton Henson's 1843 will sent his slaves Fred Henson Sr. and the young woman who would become Fred Sr.'s wife Susan to two different plantations. The two found each other again after emancipation, married and in 1870 were paying taxes and voting in Louisa county.

They also owned land that had once belonged to Clifton Henson – the man who used to own them.

“Owning land was a way of building wealth,” Foskey said. “Keeping it from being lost is important.”

