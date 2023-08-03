Flight from Richmond blows tire, catches fire during Atlanta landing; 190 passengers evacuated

Passengers on a flight from Richmond were evacuated in Atlanta when the plane's tires caught on fire on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the left-side tires of the landing gear burst and caught fire as the plane was landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at around 6 p.m., WAGA-TV reported on Thursday.

The Boeing 757-200 designated as Delta flight 1437 had departed from Richmond International Airport. A total of 190 passengers were evacuated, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Passengers were forced to evacuate a @Delta plane at #Atlanta's airport tonight. Officials say a tire blew during landing which sparked a fire. At least one injury reported. Here's ATC audio from the incident. Audio shortened for time.@FOX5Atlanta



Link: https://t.co/fTzG2YjPgN pic.twitter.com/pJV8dhPsvd — Tyler Fingert (@TylerFingert) August 2, 2023

Passengers used the emergency slides to evacuate the aircraft. One passenger was injured, WAGA reported. The condition of the injured passenger was not immediately clear.

WAGA reported that the FAA in a statement said: "Initial reports indicate that one of the aircraft’s tires blew upon landing and components of the landing gear were hot. Customers evacuated via emergency slides and are being moved to the terminal via bus."

Airport ground crews and emergency workers were on site. The FAA is investigating the incident.