Amid ongoing drama within electoral boards and registrar offices in various localities around Virginia, outgoing Lynchburg registrar Christine Gibbons has filed a suit against the city's two electoral board members who did not reappoint her to the position.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, is a First Amendment challenge that alleges the new majority of Lynchburg’s electoral board is “intent on pressing the partisan falsehood — widely known as the ‘Big Lie’ — that the defeat of Donald Trump for President in 2020 must have been procured by fraud, and the ancillary supposition that local election administrators who are not part of the Republican faction are not to be trusted.”

The legal proceedings follow the board’s decision to seek a new person for the position, which is within electoral boards’ purview to do. Registrars serve four-year terms and are appointed by electoral boards. While it’s not unusual for a board to choose a new registrar, many localities keep their registrars for several terms.

“It’s kind of inherent. I had hoped to be reappointed, but I have known for quite some time that there have been accusations of fraud in my office,” Gibbons said. “I just feel like our office has had senseless attacks on our character and our neutrality repeatedly over and over by Republican-authorized representatives.”

Defendants in the suit are board secretary Betty Gibbs and board vice chair Steven Troxel, who were placed on the board in 2022 and 2023. The local circuit court appoints the three members of the electoral board on recommendations of the local political parties. A governor's party gets the majority on the board.

Virginia has 133 local electoral boards and general registrars that are supposed to operate in a nonpartisan manner. However, state law requires that two of the three electoral board seats are for people that belong to whichever political party is in control of the governor’s office.

In response to an inquiry by Del. Kathy Byron, R-Lynchburg, Attorney General Jason Miyares opined on May 15 that electoral boards could choose to not reappoint a registrar if the choice doesn’t “rest on impermissible grounds, including political motivations.”

Gibbons’ suit alleges that Gibbs and Troxel’s decision to replace her was motivated by politics — and cites incidents leading up to the 2020 election where Gibbs was allegedly outspoken with suspicion of election administrators, lingering in the office “with intent to intimidate” during the 2020 election cycle.

The Lynchburg Republican City Committee accused Gibbons of illegally scanning absentee ballots without a Republican representative present, but a judge dismissed the case in late 2020. It was around this time that Gibbs shared on Facebook: “When the Electoral Board, Registrar, and Deputy Registrar are removed, things will change. I’m glad City Council has been alerted. #DrainTheLynchburgSwamp.”

The lawsuit also points to Gibbs’ attendance at Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally that culminated in a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, resulting in injury and death.

While Gibbs asserted she was not part of the group that charged the Capitol, she was quoted in local media saying: "I hope that the number of us sends a message to elected officials that we are not going to sit back and watch this election being stolen.”

Neither Gibbs nor Troxel could be reached for comment at the time of this publication.

It’s not unusual to see some changing of the guard on electoral boards as the party in charge changes amid gubernatorial elections, but the tensions popping up in a few electoral boards within the last year might be.

“Historically, this wasn't the kind of problem that it is right now,” said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington.

“For decades, Republican governors, Democratic governors, appointed people" more or less "got along because everybody believed in the mission.”

Gibbons is not the only Virginia registrar to become embroiled in electoral turmoil recently. This spring, Buckingham County’s election staff quit and a combative registrar was recently hired, then fired after a month on the job. (Gibbons’ suit asserts that the same registrar, Luis Gutierrez, was also among the candidates to be Lynchburg’s next registrar.)

Meanwhile, Nottoway County’s registrar, Rodney Reynolds, was reappointed after applying for the job along with several others. Reynolds’ previous tenure as registrar was met with strife, amid a Republican electoral board member feuding with him. That resulted in the two Democrats on Nottoway's electoral board voting to censure the Republican on the board last fall.

Bob Brink, a former Democratic delegate from Arlington County and former chairman of the State Board of Elections, thinks the drama that has ensued in various electoral boards and registrar offices may be “canaries in the coal mine” — indicative of a growing issue.

“I'm very concerned that what we've seen, you know, this dysfunction is not an outlier,” Brink said.

This past year, Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, carried a resolution that would have prompted the state's watchdog agency to study election governance in the state, but it failed to clear the legislature.

If it had, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission would have reviewed the structure and procedures of state and local election officials. It would also have evaluated the “potential for partisan pressures and influence in administrative decisions at the state and local level” and developed recommendations for objective evaluation of performance of election officials.

"We need to study professionalism of the registrar function, and maybe come up with some ideas to protect them from the whims of, you know, people responding to or reacting to whatever political mandate they may perceive,” Sickles said.

