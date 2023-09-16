ODDS AND ENDS

SENSORS: Albemarle High School has installed vape-sensing detectors in student bathrooms. An estimated 2.5 million middle and high school students nationwide say they vape using e-cigarettes, according to a federal survey.

MANHUNT: Crews searched a remote corner of western Virginia after a suspect fled from police in eastern Tennessee on Wednesday, officials said. Jason Dockery, a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee’s Anderson County, fled into woods after a pursuit ended in Ewing, Virginia. Law enforcement officials told residents to lock homes and secure vehicles.

IN THE NEWS

Virginia library faces potential shutdown

A Virginia library could soon be shuttered over a dispute about children’s books that expose readers to gay, lesbian and transgender characters. The Samuels Public Library in Front Royal is one of many libraries embroiled in conflict over books with LGBTQ+ themes. But the Warren County Board of Supervisors has taken the additional step of voting to withhold 75% of its appropriation to Samuels unless the library board revises its bylaws to give the county more of a say in its governance. The library says it will run out of money at the end of the month if the funds aren't released.

Lisa Varga, executive director of the Virginia Library Association, said the threat over the library’s funding is what makes the challenge at Warren County unique.

“Books are being challenged all over both in school and public libraries, but really nothing like the tactics that have been used in Warren County,” she said.

Talks to reach a compromise are ongoing.

NAME: Spotsylvania students who want to go by a nickname will have to submit a form signed by a parent or guardian.

The school board approved the policy last month. “Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students” is based on model policies governing the treatment of transgender students released in July by the Virginia Department of Education under the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Spotsylvania’s policy requires school employees to refer to a student only by the name on the student’s official record or by “any nickname commonly associated with the name that appears in the student’s official record.”