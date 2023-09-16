A Manassas man died while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, officials said Monday.
Ranjith Varma, 55, was found unresponsive on a trail. Bystanders and rangers unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him, park officials said.
Temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees during the summer.
The death is under investigation.
FESTIVAL: The Virginia Department of Health said unsanitary conditions and issues with water and restrooms were found at a music festival near Danville that has been criticized by attendees for being disorganized.
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was planned for Sept. 7-10 at Virginia International Raceway, but the event was canceled on Sept. 9 after severe storms struck the area. Fans took to social media, specifically a Facebook page called "Screwed by Blue Ridge Rock Festival."
A health department spokeswoman said the department wasn't involved in the decision to close the show.
“Today, on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we vow once again to never forget."
— Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Rodriguez during a ceremony aboard the USS New York at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday.
“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me."
— Susanna Gibson, the Democrat running for the Virginia House of Delegates in District 57 who made international headlines last week when online videos of her performing sex acts surfaced. Gibson called the exposure of the videos “the worst gutter politics.”
BY THE NUMBERS
14
Where Virginia ranks on the list of Happiest States in America by personal finance website WalletHub, which looked at the number of depressed adults, suicide rates and unemployment, among other factors.
4,300
Teacher vacancies facing Virginia public schools this academic year, 700 more than last year, according to a state report.
SENSORS: Albemarle High School has installed vape-sensing detectors in student bathrooms. An estimated 2.5 million middle and high school students nationwide say they vape using e-cigarettes, according to a federal survey.
MANHUNT: Crews searched a remote corner of western Virginia after a suspect fled from police in eastern Tennessee on Wednesday, officials said. Jason Dockery, a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee’s Anderson County, fled into woods after a pursuit ended in Ewing, Virginia. Law enforcement officials told residents to lock homes and secure vehicles.
IN THE NEWS
Virginia library faces potential shutdown
A Virginia library could soon be shuttered over a dispute about children’s books that expose readers to gay, lesbian and transgender characters. The Samuels Public Library in Front Royal is one of many libraries embroiled in conflict over books with LGBTQ+ themes. But the Warren County Board of Supervisors has taken the additional step of voting to withhold 75% of its appropriation to Samuels unless the library board revises its bylaws to give the county more of a say in its governance. The library says it will run out of money at the end of the month if the funds aren't released.
Lisa Varga, executive director of the Virginia Library Association, said the threat over the library’s funding is what makes the challenge at Warren County unique.
“Books are being challenged all over both in school and public libraries, but really nothing like the tactics that have been used in Warren County,” she said.
The school board approved the policy last month. “Ensuring Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students” is based on model policies governing the treatment of transgender students released in July by the Virginia Department of Education under the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Spotsylvania’s policy requires school employees to refer to a student only by the name on the student’s official record or by “any nickname commonly associated with the name that appears in the student’s official record.”
In this image taken from a video, Virginia legislative candidate Susanna Gibson addresses the Women’s Summit in Virginia Beach in September 2022. Gibson has denounced the disclosure of live videos on a pornographic website in which she and her husband engaged in sex acts.