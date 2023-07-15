IN THE NEWS

Va. court blocks building of Mountain Valley Pipeline

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond has blocked the building of a controversial natural gas pipeline through Virginia and West Virginia.

Congress in June approved legislation requiring permits to be issued for construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. But environmentalists said Congress overstepped its authority, citing the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution.

Equitrans Midstream, one of the companies building the pipeline, said it may file an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule the stay, which focuses on a 3-mile section of that cuts through the Jefferson National Forest.

The $6.6 billion pipeline transports gas from the Marcellus and Utica fields in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

PRODUCTS: A new rule has tightened supplies for Virginia cannabis-related businesses.

The new law requires cannabis products to contain at least a 25-to-1 ratio of cannabidiol to THC, the component in cannabis that can produce a high.

But the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which handles enforcing the law, has been hampered by stalled budget talks. The department had been poised to get $2.2 million and additional funding to hire more staff and for testing.

The delay has had an impact on retailers.

“Right now the shop is super empty,” Savana Griffith, owner of The Hemp Spectrum in Virginia Beach, told The Virginian-Pilot. “We have about five vendors left on our shelves.”

THEY SAID IT

“Republicans have got to stop sitting on the sidelines and allowing the Democrats to do a better job of voting early. I am tired of us going into elections down thousands of votes.”

— Gov. Glenn Youngkin, encouraging Republicans to vote early in the upcoming General Assembly races.

"It is something I always had a burning desire to do."

— Bernice Cobbs, who switched careers 25 years ago and began teaching. She recently stepped down as Franklin County schools superintendent.

ODDS AND ENDS

HELP: Members of the Hampton Roads-based Virginia Task Force 2 emergency response team were deployed to Vermont on Monday to help with flood damage and evacuations. Heavy rains soaked western New England and upstate New York, causing extensive damage to roadways and bridges. Eight members of the task force were sent to Vermont. The Virginia Beach Fire Department sponsors the team.

VOLCANO: A Chesterfield County couple testified in a New Zealand district court Wednesday about their injuries suffered during a 2019 volcano eruption that killed 22. Lauren, 35, and Matt Urey, 39, testified in the trial of three tourism companies and officials related to safety breaches in Dec. 9 White Island disaster. They were honeymooning on the island when superheated gases erupted.

STATUE: A 27-foot-tall Confederate monument that once stood near Virginia Beach’s City Hall will be moved to private land in the southern part of the city and maintained by Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, which provides visitor services to 20 Civil War battlefields and other related historic sites. The city council unanimously approved the relocation Tuesday. The monument has been in storage for three years.

BY THE NUMBERS

0

Cost of school supplies for Fredericksburg City Public Schools students in grades kindergarten through eighth this year. The school system is using more than $100,000 in carryover Title I funds to cover this year's costs.

$3.5 billion

Proceeds of Dominion Energy selling its 50% limited partnership interest in the Cove Point liquified natural gas terminal in Calvert County, Maryland, which was announced last week.

IN THE NEWS

Va. Tech staffing up for Alexandria campus

Virginia Tech is in hiring mode for its new campus in Alexandria.

The 11-story Academic Building One is scheduled to open in fall 2024. Two other buildings are also in the works. Nearly 1,000 students and 50 faculty members will work there in 2029.

The project, which replaces the Northern Virginia Center in Falls Church, has been under construction for about three years.

SATAN CLUB: The issue of whether the After-School Satan Club can hold meetings at a Chesapeake school is returning next month. The Satanic Temple last fall submitted a plan to use the B.M. Williams Primary School for club meetings, where arts and crafts and other activities are held.