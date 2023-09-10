IN THE NEWS

Prosecutors want bond revoked in school shooting case

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke the bond of the woman whose son is accused of shooting a teacher in a Newport News elementary school.

Prosecutors said Deja Nicole Taylor, 25, used marijuana and cocaine in recent months in violation of the provisions attached to her bond. Taylor’s son shot teacher Abby Zwerner in her Newport News classroom on Jan. 6, authorities have said. He was 6 years old at the time.

Taylor pleaded guilty on June 12 to two federal felonies — having a gun while also possessing marijuana and lying on a federal background check form when she purchased the 9mm handgun her son used to shoot teacher Abigail Zwerner at the Richneck Elementary School.

Taylor pleaded guilty last month to a separate state charge of felony child neglect.

UNIONS: Members of the United Campus Workers–Virginia Tech and the Virginia Tech Graduate Labor Union on Monday held a rally regarding pay and workplace issues.

"Today we are telling the administration and we're are telling the board of visitors that we recognize our value to this institution and we demand to be treated at our worth," said Prescott Vayda, a doctoral student in geosciences who belongs to VTGLU.

University spokesman Mark Owczarski in a statement said graduate student assistants are "vital members of the Virginia Tech community, contributing many valuable services to the university. Virginia Tech is deeply committed to their personal, academic, and professional success."

THEY SAID IT

“The governor is pleased the General Assembly is sending him a budget."

— Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, about lawmakers convening a special session Wednesday. During the session, they passed budget legislation that was six months overdue.

"It's not everyday I get to paint a cannon, and it's not everyday I get to see a cannon fly."

— Calvin Kung, 17, of Spotsylvania County, whose Eagle Scout project was to repaint a 1919-era field artillery gun, which was then hoisted overhead by a crane into place at Troop 170 in downtown Fredericksburg.

BY THE NUMBERS

4th

Where Virginia ranks on the list of states with the most confrontational drivers, according to a Forbes Advisor study on road rage incidents.

$293,611,789

Amount of sports wagering activity submitted by licensed operators for the month of July, about 10% more than last July, according to a Virginia Lottery update.

ODDS AND ENDS

COVID: Jill Biden's courses at Northern Virginia Community College will be taught by substitute teachers as she recovers from COVID-19. Biden teaches English and writing at the college. She tested positive for COVID on Monday.

MEMORIAL: A memorial service was held Wednesday for Sasha, a 5-year-old German shepherd who had been a member of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office since 2018. Sasha died unexpectedly of a medical condition last month. "She had a nose out of this world and it was truly special to watch her work," said First Lt. Terry Dameron.

IN THE NEWS

Early voting push hits the road

An effort led by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin to boost early and absentee voting hit the road last week.

The Secure Your Vote Virginia bus tour started Monday with Youngkin attending a Labor Day cookout in Suffolk with Mike Dillender, a candidate for the House, and Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, a candidate for the Senate.

Democrats launched their own early voting push, called Project Majority, in July.

The focus comes as all 140 General Assembly seats are up for election this year.

ANTS: Invasive fire ants are spreading in Virginia.

Deborah Waller, an associate professor of biological sciences at Old Dominion University, said fire ants arrived in the state in 1989 during the construction of the Hampton Golf Course, which used imported sod. The species likely came to the Gulf Coast from South America on cargo ships in the early 1900s.

The footprint may grow as climate conditions become more favorable in the western parts of the state. Populations have moved west, and as of May this year, quarantines for the red imported fire ant are recorded as far west as Halifax County.

The fire ants also are expert hitchhikers.

“They thrive in wet areas, and they can survive flooding," Waller said. "They simply just make a ball and float along in the water, so it really is a perfect area for that. They also like disturbed areas, and we have most of our habitat disturbed. We have very few natural areas around here.”