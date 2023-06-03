IN THE NEWS
State to change degree rule
Virginia is eliminating the requirement or preference that applicants for many executive branch jobs have a higher education degree. Gov. Glenn Youngkin called it a “landmark” change that will expand possibilities and career paths for job-seekers. The change will apply to almost 90% of state classified positions and takes effect July 1.
Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said in a statement that agencies would instead be giving “equal consideration to applicants with an equivalent combination and level of training, knowledge, skills, certifications, and experience."
People are also reading…
State agencies advertise more than 20,000 job opportunities each year.
TROOPS: Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order deploying 100 National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border. The governor's office said the deployment was "due to continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico," including the increase in the illegal drug supply and human trafficking. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 16 asked states to send resources to help with security along the southern border. Iowa and Florida also have sent troops.
THEY SAID IT ...
“It’s really exciting that this mission to Mars is happening in our lifetime, and it’s great that I can be a part of that. It’s wonderful.”
— Virginia Beach native Ross Brockwell, one of four crew members who will live in a simulated version of Mars during a experiment at Johnson Space Center in Houston for the next year.
“It’s been really tough."
— Sarah Gayle Leonard, daughter of Mary Louise Gayle, one of 12 people killed when a city employee opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center four years ago Wednesday.
ODDS AND ENDS
SHIP: A cruise ship had to return to its port in Norfolk on Tuesday after a passenger went overboard. The man, 35, fell from the Carnival Magic about 185 miles off the shore of Jacksonville, Florida. The passenger's companion reported him missing late Monday afternoon, touching off a search that lasted for two days.
BULLDOZER: A Petersburg man is accused by authorities of using a stolen bulldozer to vandalize Virginia State University’s campus and other buildings. Devin Thorne, 27, has been charged with felony eluding, vandalism, trespassing, obstruction of justice and grand larceny. Police said he stole the dozer from a construction site. No one was hurt.
BY THE NUMBERS
107,929
Passengers who rode trains on the state's four Amtrak corridors — Roanoke, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond — in April, a record number.
9
Number of fatalities on Virginia highways over the Memorial Day weekend.
IN THE NEWS
Gun crimes target of Danville police focus
Danville has launched a new police effort to drive down the number of gun crimes.
As part of "Operation Blitz," investigators analyzed data for where gun-related incidents happened over three months. "We looked at those geographical areas throughout our city and determined where to focus our efforts," said Danville police Lt. John Dixon.
Twenty-five arrests were made during the operation, police said.
Danville has reported four homicides so far this year and an increase in gun crimes in May.
FIRE: Crews are cleaning up after a fire gutted the pool house at Evelyn Alexander Water Park in Dublin. Firefighters tried to control the blaze for about two hours, but the building is a complete loss. The water park is one of the main attractions at the 87-acre Randolph Park.
"Hopefully they can find a way to have this open or ... somehow be able to reopen this before the end of the summer," said Glendon Jones, who has two children. "But that's a pretty big task it seems, standing on the outside looking in."
SUN: One of Richmond's oldest houses is getting a high-tech upgrade. Solar panels have been added to Agecroft Hall, built in the 16th century in England and relocated to the U.S. in 1927. Money saved from utilities will be put into staff resources and programming.
"So, it's a win for us financially, it's a win for us in terms of mission of using our resources efficiently, and it's a win for the environment," said Anne Kenny-Urban, executive director of Agecroft Hall & Gardens in Windsor Farms. "Rarely do we get anything that's a win-win-win."
Mike Barber (804) 649-6546
@RTD_MikeBarber on Twitter