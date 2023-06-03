Danville has launched a new police effort to drive down the number of gun crimes.

As part of "Operation Blitz," investigators analyzed data for where gun-related incidents happened over three months. "We looked at those geographical areas throughout our city and determined where to focus our efforts," said Danville police Lt. John Dixon.

Twenty-five arrests were made during the operation, police said.

Danville has reported four homicides so far this year and an increase in gun crimes in May.