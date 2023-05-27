Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

IN THE NEWS

The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted against paying claims filed by relatives of a California family killed by “catfish” police officer Austin Lee Edwards. Edwards, 28, worked for the Sheriff’s Office in November when he went to Riverside, California, to meet a 15-year-old girl he met online. Authorities said he killed three family members and took the girl hostage before getting in a gun battle with police and killing himself.

A damage claim was filed against the county for "an unspecified amount for negligence, gross negligence, wrongful death, survival and other damages resulting from this incident.” A lawyer for the county said the Sheriff's Office is a separate entity and that the county cannot accept responsibility for employees of the sheriff.

Edwards previously was a Virginia state police trooper and lived in Chesterfield County. Lawyers for the surviving family members have said they plan to sue the state as well.

SCHOOL: The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond in a 2-1 ruling Tuesday upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elite public high school. The decision overturns a ruling from a federal judge who found that the Fairfax County School Board engaged in impermissible "racial balancing" when it overhauled the admissions policy at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

For decades, Black and Hispanic students have been under-represented, while Asian Americans made up about 70% of the student body. The admissions policy was overhauled in 2020. Critics said it discriminated against Asian American applicants.

ODDS AND ENDS

WEATHER: The National Weather Service's radar in Wakefield will be dark for two weeks as crews upgrade equipment. Other radar units in Sterling and Roanoke; Morehead City and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Dover, Delaware, will provide coverage during the project. About $135 million is being spent through a federal program to install new equipment.

AIRCRAFT CARRIER: The USS George Washington departed Monday from Newport News Shipbuilding for sea trials. The aircraft carrier since 2017 has been undergoing an overhaul that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades and modernization. The project is set to finish this year.

THEY SAID ...

"Youngkin isn't making it any easier on himself by tossing out hints every other day about the presidency. It is a reflection of his over-weaning ambition."

— Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, about Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Axios reported that Youngkin is reconsidering a presidential run in 2024.

“I prefer Tito’s anyway."

— Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares on his preference for Texas-made Tito's Handmade Vodka after he was included in a list of 500 Americans banned from Russia. Last year, 1,000 Americans, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, were banned from the country.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,665

Square footage of the roof at Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, named to the National Trust for Historic Preservation's Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Magnificent Ceilings and Domes list for 2023. The hotel was named a National Historic Landmark in 1989.

17.4

Weight, in pounds, of Atlantic Sheepshead that fisherman Todd Elder caught near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, a new record for the International Underwater Spearfishing Association. “That one fish, it was just pure luck,” said the 38-year-old from Virginia Beach.

IN THE NEWS

PENTAGON: An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon.

The posts sent a brief shiver through the stock market as they were quickly picked up by news outlets outside the U.S., before officials jumped in to clarify that no blast took place and the photo was a fake.

Experts say the viral image had telltale signs of an AI-generated forgery, and its popularity underscores the everyday chaos these now increasingly sophisticated and easy-to-access programs can inflict.

ANIMALS: Exotic animals may be banned in Richmond. The City Council on Monday advanced an ordinance to forbid the sale, purchase or ownership of any warm- or cold-blooded animal born in the wild, including primates, raccoons, possums, skunks, wolves, coyotes, squirrels, foxes, leopards, panthers, lynxes, caracals, bobcats, lions, tigers, bears, venomous or poisonous reptiles and any member of the crocodilian family.

Christie Peters, who oversees Animal Care & Control, said the restrictions are badly needed. She said the department started looking into it when someone came to the shelter to ask about how to get a permit to own a black panther.

“We have a house right now where we know raccoons are living in it,” Peters said. “We want something in city code that ... we can move forward with when we know there is someone living with 20 raccoons in their house.”

BOOKS: Additional books are coming to two Virginia prisons. St. Brides Correctional Center and Indian Creek Correctional Center in Chesapeake are getting 24 "Freedom Libraries" in housing units. The program was started by 2021 MacArthur Fellow and Yale Law School graduate Reginald Dwayne Betts, who was sentenced in Virginia to nine years in prison at age 16. The libraries are stocked with books featuring poets, novelists and essayists alongside classic works from Homer's "Odyssey" to the "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass."