IN THE NEWS

KKK flyers found in Charlottesville neighborhoods

Flyers with homophobic and anti-transgender language appeared in Charlottesville neighborhoods last week. The papers state they were distributed by Loyal White Knights of the KKK, headquartered in Pelham, North Carolina.

“It made me really angry to see the flyers,” said Lori Pinkey, who found one outside her house. “These creeps were going around and throwing these flyers in our yards while we were sleeping.”

The flyers arrived as Charlottesville received national attention this month when a video showing Johnson Elementary School students reading from the book "ABC Pride" went viral.

JURY: The trial has started for a Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman accused of perjuring himself during a investigation of two school-based sexual assaults.

The case is over comments made by Wayde Byard to a grand jury about the handling of the assaults at two high schools in 2021. A prosecutor said Byard lied when he said he didn't know about the first sexual assault. Byard says he testified truthfully to the grand jury. His lawyer said in court that he's “the fall guy” for a series of administrative failings.

It is the first prosecution to go to trial from a special grand jury investigation commissioned by Attorney General Jason Miyares at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

By the numbers

12

Virginia companies with exhibits at the Paris Air Show, the iconic aviation industry showcase. “It has been an inspiring couple of days meeting with cutting-edge aerospace leaders and showcasing the phenomenal assets the commonwealth has to offer the industry,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who visited the show.

172

Automatic license plate-reading cameras installed last month in Norfolk. The devices capture images and document the make, model, color and other details about passing vehicles.

THEY SAID IT ...

"It's really a rare occurrence. Hiking in Shenandoah National Park, you'd have a bigger risk of getting into a car accident than you would getting bitten by a snake."

— Christopher Holstege, director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center, about the risk of snakes in Virginia. Of the 30 kinds in the state, only copperheads, rattlesnakes and cottonmouths are venomous.

"The most likely scenario right now is a pressurization failure or a mis-setting of the pressurization system."

— Alan Diehl, an aviation psychologist, about the cause of a June 4 plane crash near Montebello. A federal report stated the unresponsive plane, which caused military jets to scramble over Washington, D.C., plunged in a “near-vertical descent” before crashing.

ODDS AND ENDS

TRIP: First lady Jill Biden brought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Virginia before his formal state visit and dinner at the White House on Thursday. Biden arranged a visit Wednesday to the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, for an event highlighting workforce training programs. Biden teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.

TITANIC: The company that developed the submersible vessel Titan, which disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic, told a Virginia court that it was capable of diving four kilometers “with a comfortable safety margin." OceanGate Expeditions informed Judge Rebecca Beach Smith in April of its plan to explore the ocean liner site. Smith has supervised the wreckage scene from the U.S. District Court in Norfolk since 2002. The crew of the Titan lost contact and went missing Sunday, touching off a rescue operation.

Charges dropped in hospital death

Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two of 10 defendants accused in the March 6 death of Irvo Otieno at Central State Hospital. Darian Blackwell and Sadarius Williams were both workers at the mental health facility. A grand jury indicted them, another hospital employee and seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies in the death. Video footage shows Otieno, 28, being pinned to the ground for 11 minutes.

Otieno was arrested by Henrico County police while suffering a mental health episode. He died at the hospital while deputies and hospital employees restrained him. An autopsy found that Otieno died of asphyxia.

BETS: Adjusted gaming revenues declined in May at the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock.

Virginia’s first casino reported $12.92 million in wagers minus winnings, its third-lowest overall month since opening in July. It represents an 8% decline from the $14 million reported in April, according to a Virginia Lottery report.

The casino has averaged over $11.1 million per month from its slot machines and $2.46 million per month from table games, for a monthly average of $13.5 million.