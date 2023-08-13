IN THE NEWS

Warrants provide new details on shooting

The 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his Newport News teacher in January said “I shot that (expletive) dead” and “I did it. I got my mom’s gun last night” after the incident, according to police search warrants.

Richneck Elementary first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner survived despite being shot in the hand.

The child's mother, Deja Taylor, is charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of reckless storage of a firearm. A plea hearing for Taylor's case is set for next week.

MUSIC: Audacy, the second-largest radio company in the U.S., plans to bring a large-scale music festival to the Virginia Beach oceanfront on Oct. 20-21. Audacy partnered with the East Coast Surfing Championships last summer to have The Offspring and Third Eye Blind play.

"What we’re doing is bringing people to the beach," said Mayor Bobby Dyer.

EXCUSE ME: Kimberly Winter, 33, of Spotsylvania now holds the Guinness World Record for loudest belch. Her winning burp was 107.3 decibels, which is louder than a blender, a drill and some motorcycles. The previous record was 107 decibels, set by Elisa Cagnoni of Italy in 2009.

“When I hear her burp, it scares me half the time because they’re so loud and, most of the time, they come out of nowhere,” her younger sister, Kaitlyn Strayer, said.

BY THE NUMBERS

5.1 billion

New amount of Virginia surplus, in dollars, this year, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He said the state's economy outperformed forecasts made last year, which projected a $3.6 billion surplus.

THEY SAID IT

“We have to first get parents back to the table, and that’s where my full attention has been."

— Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who held his third "Parents Matter" town hall at a Henrico County school on Tuesday. He spoke about the impact of social media on children and teens.

"We are shocked and saddened by this immeasurable loss and offer our deepest sympathy to their family and friends.”

— A social media post by the parent teacher organization at Baker-Butler Elementary School in Charlottesville about the deaths of sixth-grader Aicha Wade and her siblings, Omar Wade, 19, and Marieme Wade, 16, who drowned in the James River in Rockbridge County.

ODDS AND ENDS

SWIM: A no-swim advisory in the Upper section of the Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna in Orange and Spotsylvania counties since June has been lifted. The 13,000-acre manmade lake has had ongoing issues with algae bloom that has led to no-swim advisories for six summers.

ICE: The American Civil Liberties Union is suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on behalf of three Central American immigrants who it says are being detained unlawfully in Virginia jails. The lawsuit said alleges the immigrants — one from Honduras and two from El Salvador — won a legal protection that prevents their deportation back to their home countries. A spokesman for the agency did not respond to questions about the case.

IN THE NEWS

BAA: Dominion Energy is now using 1,000 sheep to graze on grass at solar farms in Sussex, Greensville, Louisa, Mecklenburg, Middlesex and Pittsylvania counties. The eco-friendly practice is known as solar grazing and cuts the need for lawn mowers and landscaping machinery. The sheep graze underneath the solar panels and rotate each day.

“Solar and sheep — they’re both environmentally friendly alternatives,” said Tim Eberly, a Dominion spokesman.

PLAYER: Liberty University said Monday that a freshman football player had died. Tajh Boyd was a 19-year-old offensive lineman from Chesapeake. Officials did not release a cause of death. Boyd joined the football program in January.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community," the school said in a statement.