Maryland governor says Youngkin doesn’t support FBI
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in a radio interview took issue with Virginia Glenn Youngkin’s prior criticism of the FBI. The two states are in the running to house a new $2 billion headquarters for the agency.
“I’m the only chief executive of the two states that actually says, ‘I believe in the mission of the FBI and I don’t believe it should be defunded,’” the Democrat said on WTOP radio. “If I’m incorrect, I know Gov. Youngkin will correct me and he will come out publicly and vocally say, ‘I believe in the mission of the FBI, I believe the FBI should be funded, and I believe that the attacks on the FBI are unfair.’”Youngkin was critical of the FBI’s handling of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida.
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter dismissed Moore’s remarks as a “partisan attack.”
“Virginia is well-positioned to support the FBI headquarters with a diverse workforce, extensive transportation network and close proximity to public and private sector partners,” she wrote in a Monday email. “Virginia’s competitive advantage is clear.”
The proposed Virginia site is in Springfield.
FOOD: A culinary instructor based at Fort Gregg-Adams in Prince George County who won on the Food Network program “Chopped” cooked at the White House for Fourth of July festivities. Air Force Master Sgt. Opal Poullard was asked to join the kitchen by Jill Biden after the first lady’s surprise appearance in a military-themed episode of the program. Marine Corps chef Dustin Lewis, who won on the show with Poullard, also cooked at the White House.
Poullard is a Los Angeles native and teaches advanced culinary skills at the fort.
“When I first got here, I end up pushing my clothes in a trash bag in a shopping cart. Finally, I now am getting to be a citizen of this great country.”
— Lorena Umanzor, who immigrated from Honduras, during a Tuesday ceremony at Monticello for new American citizens
“It’s unbelievable. It’s so many bullet holes. It’s really scary.”
— Destiny Haskins, the mother of 16-year-old Jacari Reynolds, who died in a Roanoke home that was hit by gunfire
200
Estimated number of swimmers that lifeguards pulled from the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia and North Carolina over the holiday weekend, the result of intense rip currents
37,000
Facebook followers of Patches, a Richmond Animal Care and Control rescue cat that once weighed 42 pounds. The feline’s weight loss story has gone viral.
QUEEN: Katie Rose will represent Virginia in the Miss America pageant. She was crowned Miss Virginia during a pageant at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke. Rose, who competed as Miss Loudoun County, received her bachelor’s degree in government and politics from George Mason University and her law degree from the University of Richmond.
TANKS: The American Armoured Foundation Tank Museum is closing after two decades. The museum in Blairs, just outside the city limits of Danville, showcased vehicles and ordinance from various conflicts. Museum Director Daniel Gasser said he’s working to find new homes for the exhibit pieces, which may take up to two years.
Dominion wants to sell up to $3.25 billion of stock to its parent company
Dominion Energy’s Virginia electric utility is proposing to sell up to $3.25 billion of stock to its parent company.
The stock sale will allow the utility to pay down debt and fund about $15 billion of investments. It disclosed the plan in a filing with the State Corporation Commission, which has to approve the proposal.
Dominion earlier this month lowered its rates by about $14 a month for typical residential customers, a move that was enabled by legislation the General Assembly passed to eliminate certain monthly charges.
TREE: One of the first entries on a list of 73 notable trees compiled by the nonprofit Charlottesville Tree Stewards is no more. A storm last week felled the white walnut on East High Street that measured nearly 12 feet in circumference. Four cars were damaged when the tree came tumbling down.
“White walnuts are pretty rare,” said Robin Hanes, who organized the Landmark Tree program for the Charlottesville group. “And this one was quite a survivor to live that close to a gas station and a house and not get cut down.”
From the Archives: The Capitol Hotel
The Capitol Hotel was located on 720 E. Grace St. Street in downtown Richmond. The 120-unit hotel was built in the early 1900s and served as a hotel for decades until the late 1980s when rooms were rented out as affordable housing.
When the structure started to decline, the property owner decided to raze the hotel and build a parking lot in its place. Advocates who sought to assist the homeless and poor rallied to stop the demolition but the effort to save the structure failed.
The hotel was ultimately emptied and closed in 1990. Residents were given 120 days notice to vacate.
The Capitol Hotel was razed in 1991. Capitol Parking expanded a 30- space lot to hold 100 cars in its place.
Today, the United States District Court Eastern District of Virginia Courthouse stands in the former Capitol Hotel’s location.