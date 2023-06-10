IN THE NEWS
4 killed in plane crash
Investigators are piecing together what caused a private plane to fly into restricted airspace over Washington and crash into the St. Mary’s Wilderness. The incident last Sunday caused military jets to scramble to intercept the unresponsive Cessna Citation, setting off a sonic boom that was heard around the capital region.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport, but turned around and crashed in the mountains near Montebello, Virginia. Killed were Adina Azarian, 49; her 2-year-old daughter; the family's nanny, Evadnie Smith, 56; and pilot Jeff Hefner. Azarian, who works in real estate, was visiting family. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though experts said a loss of pressurization inside the cabin was the leading theory.
CHARGED: The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia is now facing federal charges that she used marijuana while also possessing a gun. Doing so is illegal under U.S. law.
Deja Taylor also is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a federal background check form when she bought the 9 mm handgun. While marijuana use was recently legalized in Virginia, it remains illegal under federal law.
The new charges are in addition to the counts of child neglect and reckless firearm storage that Taylor faces on the state level. In January, her son shot and seriously wounded first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner in Newport News.
JURY: A grand jury has indicted two federal Bureau of Prisons employees for allegedly failing to provide medical care for an inmate who had a serious medical emergency and later died. The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Lt. Shronda Covington and registered nurse Tonya Farley face charges of violating the inmate's civil rights at the Federal Correctional Institution in Petersburg in January 2021.
Covington and Farley, who are both residents of Chesterfield, are also charged with making false statements to federal agents about the incident. It wasn't immediately known if the employees had lawyers who could comment for them.
THEY SAID IT ...
“It’s a very humbling time for me, and I appreciate the support and confidence of the board. But it’s not about me. It’s about the folks who have made sacrifices before me. It’s about this university. It’s about our commonwealth. It’s about moving forward.”
— Ed Baine, who will be the next rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, making him the first Black member to hold that position
“This new approach makes no sense."
— A lawsuit filed by Virginia and nine states against the federal government to prevent a rise in national flood insurance rates under a program that provides coverage for property in high-risk flood areas. It alleges that such an increase will spike premiums in some areas by an average of 1,000%.
ODDS AND ENDS
DISMISSED: The U.S. Navy ousted the commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Stout based in Norfolk. Cmdr. Jeffrey Applebaugh was relieved of duty due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a statement Monday. Applebaugh served as the destroyer’s commanding officer since October 2022.
MYSTERY: A new HBO documentary focuses on the disappearance of a Virginia teen. Jennifer Lynn Pandos, 15, of James City County was last seen in 1987. Her parents said she left a note at the end of her bed, but no other trace of her has been found since. "Burden of Proof" is a four-part documentary looking at the case, which remains open.
BY THE NUMBERS
1.4 million
The estimated value, in dollars, taken by former Vienna, Virginia, resident and FBI agent Robert Hanssen for giving secrets to Russians. Hanssen, who was sentenced in 2002 following a situation dubbed "possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history" by the Department of Justice, died last week in federal prison. He was 79.
9
States, including Virginia, suing the federal government to prevent a rise in national flood insurance rates under a program that provides coverage for property in high-risk flood areas. “This new approach makes no sense,” states a copy of the lawsuit, which says premiums in some areas could jump by an average of 1000%.
IN THE NEWS
Gunfire erupts after Richmond graduation ceremony
A 18-year-old who had just received his high school diploma was killed after a gunman opened fire in a Richmond park Tuesday. Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, died in the shooting in Monroe Park, adjacent to the Altria Theatre where the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony was held. The sound of gunfire caused a panic, with at least 12 injured, officials said.
Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder. Officials said the two had a long-standing dispute.
“This was targeted at one individual ... that's what we know at this time," Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said Wednesday.
SMOKE: Intense wildfires in Canada are sending smoke drifting into as far away as Virginia. Numerous air quality alerts have been issued over the past several weeks as the fires have spread from western provinces to Quebec. Hazy conditions are reported from New England to Minnesota. Fine-particle pollution — known as “PM 2.5” — is what’s being measured.
“We have defenses in our upper airway to trap larger particles and prevent them from getting down into the lungs. These are sort of the right size to get past those defenses,” said Dr. David Hill, a pulmonologist in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a member of the American Lung Association's National Board of Directors. “When those particles get down into the respiratory space, they cause the body to have an inflammatory reaction to them.”
OUT: Virginia regulators have voted to advance Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to withdraw from a multistate carbon cap-and-trade program. The state Air Pollution Control Board met Wednesday and advanced the plan on a 4-3 vote.
Virginia spent years under Democratic administrations moving toward participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which environmental advocates say is proven to help reduce pollution and address climate change. But that has been thrown into reverse since Youngkin took office in January 2022. The governor says the program has functioned as a regressive tax on electricity users with no real environmental benefit.
A legal challenge to the governor's move is expected.