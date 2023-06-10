Gunfire erupts after Richmond graduation ceremony

A 18-year-old who had just received his high school diploma was killed after a gunman opened fire in a Richmond park Tuesday. Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36, died in the shooting in Monroe Park, adjacent to the Altria Theatre where the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony was held. The sound of gunfire caused a panic, with at least 12 injured, officials said.

Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder. Officials said the two had a long-standing dispute.

“This was targeted at one individual ... that's what we know at this time," Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said Wednesday.

SMOKE: Intense wildfires in Canada are sending smoke drifting into as far away as Virginia. Numerous air quality alerts have been issued over the past several weeks as the fires have spread from western provinces to Quebec. Hazy conditions are reported from New England to Minnesota. Fine-particle pollution — known as “PM 2.5” — is what’s being measured.

“We have defenses in our upper airway to trap larger particles and prevent them from getting down into the lungs. These are sort of the right size to get past those defenses,” said Dr. David Hill, a pulmonologist in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a member of the American Lung Association's National Board of Directors. “When those particles get down into the respiratory space, they cause the body to have an inflammatory reaction to them.”

OUT: Virginia regulators have voted to advance Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to withdraw from a multistate carbon cap-and-trade program. The state Air Pollution Control Board met Wednesday and advanced the plan on a 4-3 vote.

Virginia spent years under Democratic administrations moving toward participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which environmental advocates say is proven to help reduce pollution and address climate change. But that has been thrown into reverse since Youngkin took office in January 2022. The governor says the program has functioned as a regressive tax on electricity users with no real environmental benefit.

A legal challenge to the governor's move is expected.