Richmond’s labor market remains tight, as the area’s unemployment rate lags the national average by nearly a full percentage point.

The metro area is seeing faster growth in jobs and in the number of residents seeking work than Virginia or the United States as a whole, a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows.

The Richmond region's unemployment rate was 2.8% in July, down 0.3 percentage points from a year ago. Virginia’s July rate was 2.5%, down 0.1 percentage point from the year before, while the rate for the entire United States was 3.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And weekly wages paid by employers in the big suburban counties of Chesterfield and Henrico are outpacing the national average. The bureau only reports this data for the largest 361 counties in the nation.

"With a tight labor market, we see more businesses are offering bonuses and incentives to their team, as well as more traditional benefits like 401K matches, more paid time off, instituting a short-term disability benefit and health care," said Diana McMahon, vice president of InUnison, formerly known as the Retail Merchants Association

"Some have even instituted profit-sharing to employees or are piloting unlimited paid time off," she said.

While the rise in wages employers in the city offer lags the national average, weekly wages in Richmond far exceed the national average: at $1,649 a week as of June, city employers are paying $494 more than the national average.

Henrico employers pay $266 more for an average of $1,421 a week; Chesterfield’s average is $1,174 or $19 a week more than the national average, the bureau’s monthly data for June show.

A different survey, taken in the winter, says the highest-paying jobs are in the finance and insurance sector, with first quarter average weekly wages of $3,501, followed by company management, at $3,118; utilities, at $2,645 and professionals, including doctors and lawyers, $2,029.

Average pay drops sharply for some of the region’s biggest employers: for state employees, it is $1,343, for local government $1,014. Workers in the retail sector average $740 a week, those working in schools average $1,087 and office workers $1,028.

Those working in health care – from doctors’ offices to nursing homes to hospitals – average a bit above the national average at $1,171, while construction workers, those at manufacturing business and those in wholesale trade do still better, at $1,373, $1,541 and $1,690, respectively.

"In this post-Covid era it has been challenging trying to attract great talent." said Abbey Pimentel, director, people & culture at Gelati Celesti Ice Cream.

"Being a small local business it is difficult to compete with larger companies," she said.

That's made offering good benefits a key way of attracting employees, she said.

Most employers in the metro area are small businesses – some 27,841 out of a total of 44,007 establishments - employ four or fewer individuals, but these businesses don’t account for a large share of the region’s workers, with just 34,364 people working for them.

The largest number of Richmond-area workers work for firms of 20 to 49 employees: some 107,402, or nearly 1 out of 6 people working in the region, at some 3,534 establishments.

Some 103,546 work for employers who employ 1,000 or more employees, an additional 212,946 at firms that employ between 100 and 999 people.

The tight labor market, however, hasn't seen employers turning to asking for more overtime work, or so national data on average hours worked suggested. Overall, average weekly hours worked in July declined to 34.3 hours from 34.6 hours a year ago.

"We’ve seen many businesses do more with less - i.e. consolidate job roles, rethinking processes," McMahon said.

"Businesses view extended or regular overtime as an unsustainable practice and try to mitigate against it unless absolutely necessary," McMahon said.

