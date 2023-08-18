Monty Mason, a Republican-targeted Democratic senator in a supposedly swingy Williamsburg-to-Newport News district, is running a television commercial in which his two daughters talk up their dad's embrace of tax cuts — one of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin's signature themes. There's no mention of Youngkin, though.

Siobhan Dunnavant, a Republican senator in heavily Democratic Henrico County, is on TV, too. Her ad spotlights her bio as a baby-delivering OB-GYN. Dunnavant doesn't talk about the issue that could sink her: that she — like Youngkin — wants to ban abortion after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormality or to save the woman's life. (Dunnavant also introduced an unsuccessful alternative, a bill that would have moved Virginia’s 26-week limit back to 22 weeks.)

Youngkin, drawing on the millions he's squeezed from his Wall Street buddies, is also advertising. He's posted a digital commercial that emphasizes schools, the economy, and law and order. The advert is memorable for what it doesn't say: that Youngkin and the Republican Party are hostile to abortion, LGBTQ rights and DEI.

That politicians in both parties are doing the same thing — blurring distinctions — is a sign that the fight for Virginia's divided legislature, despite the wild cards of record retirements, redrawn districts and richly financed candidates, could yield yet another divided legislature. And that might not be a bad thing.

Two-party government is balky and can be frustratingly unproductive. Witness the continuing Republican House-Democratic Senate standoff over revisions to the $177 billion state budget. Lawmakers should've wrapped up the budget six months ago. Perhaps Youngkin, in his revenue report Wednesday to the money committees, will again goad them to get the job done.

Not that the governor won't get some political mileage from the General Assembly's inaction and the possibility the deadlock won't be broken until control of the House and Senate is decided in November. Republican majorities in both chambers could mean bigger tax cuts — and a boost for a last-minute presidential bid by Youngkin.

That campaigns in some of the trickier districts — particularly in the blueing suburbs — could boil down to which candidates are seen as best reflecting the ever-changing middle where many issues are decided might be a sign that voters look beyond the tribalism that didn't always infect Virginia's politics.

Some of this, of course, is theater.

Youngkin the Candidate posed as a moderate in 2021. That reassured Democrat-leaning parents terrified their kids, locked out of school for over a year because of the coronavirus, would again be hunched over laptops at home. Youngkin the Governor performs as a conservative in 2023. This has GOP primary voters, who — as he does — veer right in the culture wars, considering him for 2024.

And there's good reason to believe that this transmutation is underway again. Consider: Youngkin — no fan of Democrat-pushed early voting when he was a Trumpy poseur — is all in these days, believing it can make a difference in close legislative races. But with a Republican majority restored at the Capitol, would he go along with the party's preference to cut it from 45 to 14 days?

In politics, you play by the other side's rules until you have the votes to change them — and to put the opposition at the disadvantage you endured.

Throughout the competitive era of Virginia politics — it began in 1969 with the election of Linwood Holton as the state's first Republican governor of the 20th century, accompanied by breakthroughs in race relations and the environment — divided government has been neither uncommon nor unproductive.

Some of that can be attributed to the friends-and-neighbors character of state politics; that voters looked beyond party affiliation to support incumbents and candidates they knew from the grocery store, religious services, and school and sports events. It was also a time when political parties, now increasingly reflective of the extremes, tended to crowd the philosophical middle.

Two-party government produced a much-needed cash fix for Virginia roads in 1980. But the Democratic General Assembly balked at the wisdom of Republican Gov. John Dalton's initial gas-tax plan. The legislature would consent only to a higher cents-per-gallon levy, one visible at the pump. Dalton preferred a percentage-based tax that would be more responsive — and more lucrative — to upticks in fuel prices. Dalton, who'd been a lawmaker and understood the rhythm of Richmond, took what he could get.

In 2004, a Democratic governor, Mark Warner, faced down a Republican legislature in a five-month marathon to win a promise-breaking $1.4 billion in new taxes for education, human services and law enforcement. But to prevail — and that required the support of Republicans willing to defy their party's anti-tax orthodoxy — Warner had to forgo higher taxes for transportation.

One-party government in Virginia has not been without significant successes, but they could not be achieved without a measure of bipartisanship.

That's how Democrat Jerry Baliles pulled off in 1986 a bundle of higher taxes for roads, rail, harbors and airports. In 2013, Republican Bob McDonnell matched, if not exceeded, that feat with a tax-fattened transportation-financing package of his own. History notes that both needed other-party votes to make up for their parties' defections. The record also shows that both governors went back on campaign pledges not to raise taxes.

Bipartisanship was possible, if not the rule, because the political parties were broadly based. Main Street Republicans could find common cause with teacher-union-backed Democrats on education funding for training and expanding the workforce. There's even been a note of this in the first half of the Youngkin administration, which rarely hesitates to engage in partisan sniping with similarly snarky Democrats.

Youngkin's initiative to consolidate job-training programs under a single new agency flew through the 2023 General Assembly with nary a peep of opposition. But the continuing Democrat-Republican standoff over the budget means that program can't fully launch.

The worrisome consequences of one-party government include the old and new.

Conservative Democrats closed public schools in the late 1950s rather than comply with the U.S. Supreme Court decision ordering segregated classrooms opened to all races. In 2001, Republicans — in a bitter fight over expanding Gov. Jim Gilmore's car-tax rollback — did for the first time, since the legislature began meeting annually more than a half-century ago, what both parties have done now: fail to compete a budget.

And when Democrats, holding the governorship under Ralph Northam, took back the General Assembly in 2019, they went on a tear, if only to satiate the pent-up demand of their left-lurching base: repealing abortion restrictions, restoring and expanding controls on firearms and, spurred by COVID-19 and the police killing of George Floyd, making it easier to vote and harder to be a cop.

There's little reason to believe Republicans won't behave similarly if given the chance in November.