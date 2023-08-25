VIRGINIA BEACH — Loggerhead sea turtle eggs inside a nest discovered at
Virginia Beach’s North End earlier this summer are on the verge of hatching, and volunteers and staff from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center are standing by to ensure the tiny creatures make it to the sea.
“We’re expecting a hatch any day now,” said Chelsea Witherup, aquarium stranding and research technician.
A sea turtle nest hasn’t been found at the North End since 2019, but others have been seen on more remote beaches in Virginia Beach, including False Cape State Park.
The North End beach is adjacent to houses and is less busy than the resort area to the south, making it an attractive spot for female turtles to build a nest.
“The mother is going to come up and is basically looking for a quiet dark beach, no people running around and talking, no dogs,” said Witherup.
Dan Reis, a volunteer who was patrolling the beach at sunrise June 23, found tracks that led to the nest site near the high tide line. Aquarium staff confirmed it contained 129 eggs, which they relocated closer to the dune line for protection, Witherup said.
A loggerhead nest is about two-and-half feet deep and shaped like an upside down light bulb with a funnel to the top. When the hatchlings begin to emerge from ping-pong ball-sized eggs, it’s called a boil because the sand looks like it’s bubbling up. They emerge after dark.
The aquarium’s team has smoothed out a path to the ocean to help the hatchlings, which are typically about 3 inches long, crawl to the water’s edge.
Aquarium volunteers are monitoring the North End nest every night. If the hatchlings head the wrong way or if predators, such as ghost crabs, approach, the team will intervene.
“Our priority is letting these guys do their thing,” said Witherup.
Adult loggerheads can weigh up to 400 pounds and live between 60 and 80 years. The species gets its name from having a very large head.
The aquarium has documented 10 turtle nests along Virginia’s coastline this year. All have been loggerheads except for one, a green turtle nest.
From the Archives: Professional baseball in Richmond, 1953-1990
Brooklyn Dodgers (from left) Junior Gilliam, Roy Campanella, Joe Black and Don Newcombe talk before an exhibition game at Mooers Field on Oct. 9, 1953.
LOUIS J. PATTERSON
New York Yankee star Mickey Mantle (center) had breakfast with teammates Bill Miller (left) and Jerry Coleman at the Hotel John Marshall before the team played the Richmond Virginians on April 8, 1954, to open Parker Field. The Virginians, a new triple-A team in the International League, were managed by Luke Appling. The Yankees were led by Casey Stengel.
RTD ARCHIVE
Roy Campanella’s All Stars came to Richmond in the fall of 1954 to play the Birmingham Black Barons. In addition to Campanella (center), major-league stars (left) Henry Thompson, Al Smith, Larry Doby and Minnie Minoso took part in the exhibition game at Mooers Field.
RTD ARCHIVE
A scene from the first International League game at Parker Field, played April 21, 1954.
FILE, TIMES-DISPATCH
A March 7, 1954 aerial view of the site of the city's proposed sports center as it takes shape at Parker Field, where Greater Richmond Civic Recreation, Inc., handled construction of a multi-purpose outdoor facility and home for Richmond's International League baseball entry. At upper right on the Old Fair Grounds property is the city garage, which the Citizens' Committee hopes to convert to a multiuse indoor arena.
In April 1955, the New York Yankees beat the Richmond Virginians 17-4 in an exhibition game before a crowd of 7,000 at Parker Field. Richmond pitcher Bob Habenicht (right) chatted with New York slugger Mickey Mantle during warm-ups. The Yankee starters, including Mantle, left for their hotel as soon as they were replaced. Mantle was walking along Grace Street wearing slacks and a sport jacket while the eighth inning was being played.
On April 9, 1955, the Boston Red Sox topped the New York Giants, 5-2, in an exhibition game seen by more than 12,600 spectators at Parker Field in Richmond. Pictured are center fielders Jimmy Piersall from Boston and Willie Mays of New York. (To that point, only a 1954 exhibition between the New York Yankees and Richmond Virginians drew a larger crowd.) Willie Mays (right) and Jim Piersall April 9, 1955
RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
You can county the empty seats on both hands in this April 10, 1955 photo of the right-field stands taken at Parker Field during the exhibition between the Giants and Red Sox.
FILE, TIMES-DISPATCH
In July 1956 at Parker Field, Havana manager Nap Reyes (center) enjoyed a moment with two Cuban Sugar Canes standouts, Owen Friend (left) and Forest Smith.
John O'Connor
In April 1956, members of the Richmond Virginians engaged in a pre-practice bull session in their locker room. The International League baseball team held spring training in Haines City, Fla., before returning to their local base of Parker Field.
Joseph Colognori
Boston Red Sox star Ted Williams works on his bat while a group of schoolboys watch his every move before the Red Sox played the New York Giants in a 1958 exhibition game at Parker Field.
RTD ARCHIVE
06-22-1959 (cutline): This was the parking lot at Parker field yesterday as 6,448 persons paid to see the Richmond Virginians split a double header with the Buffalo Bisons and retain the lead of the International League. IT was the highest paid attendance figure here since opening day, when 7,100 paid admissions were recorded. Total attendance for Friday and Saturday single games and yesterday's doubleheader was 18,546.
Staff photo
Parker Field, Yankees vs. Vees, 1960
Staff photo
In April 1960, members of the Richmond Virginians lined up ahead of their International League season opener at Parker Field against Toronto. The Vees played in Richmond from 1954 to 1964 and were the AAA affiliate of the New York Yankees for much of that span.
Staff photo
New York Yankees manager Yogi Berra (left) and Mickey Mantle before a game against the Richmond Virginians at Parker Field in April 1964.
File photo/Amir Pashad April 13, 1964
In April 1966, an announced crowd of 7,400 watched the Richmond Braves’ International League season opener at Parker Field. R-Brave Dick Kelley delivered the first pitch to Dave May of the Rochester Wings, who won 3-2. The R-Braves came to town that year as the AAA affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Staff photo
Last of regular games at Parker Field on Labor Day, Sept. 5, 1967.
04-09-1968: Three Richmond Braves ready for season. From left, Gil Garrido, Ed Pacheco and Angel Hermosa at West Palm Beach Fl., Camp.
Times-Dispatch
This June 1970 image shows Bob Powell at his keyboard, high in the grandstand at Parker Field in Richmond. Powell was the organist for the Richmond Braves baseball team from 1964 to 1971. He made special efforts to get to know all the players and come up with a special melody to suit them.
Bill Lane
In April 1976, Jack McKeon, the new manager of the Richmond Braves, surveyed the baseball team’s home at Parker Field on the eve of the International League opener. McKeon managed the team for one year, leaving in 1977 to become manger of Oakland Athletics. In 2003, at age 72, he won a World Series as manager of the Florida Marlins.
Staff photo
07-03-1981: Ernie Johnson (left), Darrell Chaney are down on the farm this week. 'I must confess ... If it wasn't for this, there wouldn't be much to do.' This was during the 1981 baseball strike.
Lui K. Wong
09-01-1984 (cutline): Hank Aaron accepts award for late brother Tommy at ceremonies at last night's game at Parker Field.
Rich Crawford
08-21-1984 (cutline): Closing ceremonies at Parker Field.
Bob Brown
09-01-1984 (cutline): The first Pitch(es)--It took more than one ceremonial first pitch last night at Parker Field. It took five. Doing the honors were (from left) Henrico County Supervisor John A. Waldrop Jr., Dick Hollander, former Mayor Edward E. Haddock, Richmond Mayor Roy A. West and Chesterfield County Supervisor Harry G. Daniel. In 1954 Haddock drove a bulldozer as ground was broken for Parker Field. Hollander is general operating chairman of the committee that will supervise its rebuilding.
Rich Crawford
In September 1984, a crowd of almost 6,000 watched the Richmond Braves play their final Triple-A baseball game at Parker Field on the Boulevard. Days later, the stadium was leveled to make way for the Diamond, which debuted the following year and is now home to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.
Staff photo
Steve Curnutt and his sister Pam, on September 1, 1984, look at empty spaces where seats were removed the previous night by fans at Parker Field.
10-01-1984: Early stages of construction of The Diamond.
Don Pennell
12-15-1984: The Diamond under construction.
Lindy Keast Rodman
10-15-1984: Construction of The Diamond begins.
Clement Britt
The Diamond under construction.
Staff photo
04-17-1985: Worker in a sea of stands
P. Kevin Morley
04-17-1985: View from left field stands toward downtown Richmond.
P. Kevin Morley
04-16-1985 Worker on cherry picker during construction of The Diamond.
P. Kevin Morley
The Diamond under construction
Staff photos
The Diamond under construction.
Staff photo
07-24-1985 -- No Frills ... Yet -- The Diamond Room restaurant at the Richmond Braves' home park is nearing completion, with an uncarpeted unveiling set for tonight. The facility should be ready for the public by mid-August, according to R-Braves' General Manager Richard Andersen.
Carl Lynn
7-25-1985: The Diamond, inside.
Carl Lynn
7-25-1985: The Diamond, inside. Final stages.
Carl Lynn
04-17-1985: Press box still being worked on.
P. Kevin Morley
04-17-1985: Paul Zuvella in the new Braves club house.
P. Kevin Morley
04-17-1985 (cutline): Worker supplies some of the last touches before game time: base lines and batter's box.
Rich Crawford
04-18-1985 (cutline): First-nighters packed The Diamond to see the area take the wraps off its new stadium.
Masaaki Okada
4-18-1985 (cutline): Cammie Joyce, daughter of the late Dr. William Parker for whom old Parker Field was named, wound up and fired first ball last night.
Rich Crawford
4-18-1985 (cutline): Connie Joyce, daughter of Dr. William Parker, threw out first ball; Larry Owen returns it.
Rich Crawford
04-18-1985 (cutline): Henry Aaron's words made a big hit with the Richmond Braves fans.
Rich Crawford
1985: The San Diego Chicken works a 'sight gag;' home umpire Dennis Cregg plays along.
Bruce Parker
08-07-1987: Problem for Atlanta--Dave Griffith, Richmond's 27-year-old first baseman, will become a free agent this season if Atlanta doesn't protect him on the 40-man winter roster. Despite his impressive statistics, Atlanta isn't sure about what to do with him.
Bruce Parker
04-02-1989: Gerald Perry of the Atlanta Braces gets a "high five" from the Richmond Braves' mascot as he is introduced in the starting lineup of Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at The Diamond this afternoon.
Bruce Parker
08-07-1990 (cutline): Members of the Richmond Braves ground crew splashed off the field after downpour--Richmond received 1.1 inches of rain yesterday--which caused officials to call off the Braves' game at The Diamond with the Rochester Red Wings.
P. Kevin Morley