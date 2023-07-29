Traveling southeast from Richmond, the Capital Trail stretches 50 miles through both Virginia and American history.

Being an outdoor enthusiast and a self-described history buff, I was elated to discover there was a multiuse path connecting the current state capital, Richmond, to the colonial capital of Jamestown.

I knew I wanted to do a Through Our Lens feature on the trail, because it combined both of my passions.

With my bicycle laden with camping gear and plenty of water, I made my way through history towards Jamestown, considered by many to be the start of America.

“You can thank Whitt Clement,” said Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “He was the Secretary of Transportation for Virginia, and he was one of the people who first helped us to get initial funding for a portion of the Capital Trail.”

Heading toward Jamestown along the trail, you’ll pass many historical markers. One marks the site where then-Richmond mayor Joseph Mayo surrendered the city to the Union Army near the end of the Civil War. Farther along the trail, another marks the first Thanksgiving in America.

“There’s just a lot of history along the trail and along Route 5, and the trail is just a great way to show it off,” Anthony said. “In a car, it’s hard to stop and read things. But on bike, or walking or running, it’s easy to just stop and read different signs and see what’s going on.”

Efforts to create the trail began in earnest in 2003, spearheaded by Clement. However, the Virginia Department of Transportation conducted a study in 1991 and recommended installing a bicycle lane, Anthony explained.

The trail is maintained by VDOT, with the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation fulfilling the roles of planning future expansions, upgrades and marketing.

“We actually are a very unique trail,” Anthony said. “Having the DOT maintain the trail and the city of Richmond maintains a portion of it as well, but also the VCTF working with stakeholders, programming, doing events, marketing the trail, so it is a very unique partnership. A very unique model that you don’t see often in the other states.”

The paved trail slowly transitions from the farm fields surrounding Richmond into boardwalks over waterfowl-filled wetlands and forests.

The stories I learned from the markers along the way culminated in arriving at Jamestown, where I was filled with a feeling of accomplishment, having just biked the length of the trail. Also, there was excitement to see the historic settlement and learn more about the history of the site.

Preservation Virginia and the National Parks Service co-maintain the site and the ongoing archeological excavations. It's an unique but fitting relationship, because Preservation Virginia has owned the James Fort property since 1893, before the NPS was founded. That's much in the same way the Powhatan tribes owned the land before the English settled on the same territory.

I spent the night at the Chickahominy Riverfront Park campground after leaving Jamestown for the evening. I returned the next day to explore the museums and spend more time taking in the scope of the tenuous relationship between the native tribes and the English. All while waiting for the midsummer Virginia heat to wane before heading back through history toward the modern city of Richmond.

From the old capital to the new capital.