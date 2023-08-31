Tropical Storm Idalia headed out to sea Thursday after thrashing parts of Florida and Georgia with punishing rains and destructive winds, leaving residents to begin the arduous process of clearing fallen trees, restoring electricity and picking through the debris of devastated homes.

In North Carolina, most roads were passable Thursday morning, with the exception of the four-wheel drive beach in northern Currituck County, where high tide and rough seas swallowed what beach residents and vacationers use as a roadway.

11 am EDT Thursday, August 31 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Idalia. Moderate river flooding, strong winds, and coastal flooding will continue across eastern North Carolina through today.https://t.co/GvgWAnNJPz pic.twitter.com/PhwfnDgJSo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2023

At Cape Hatteras National Seashore, authorities warned against unnecessary travel as blowing sand and ocean overwash made travel difficult on N.C. 12, the only road on and off Hatteras Island.

The National Park Service reported standing water across both lanes of the highway on the southern end of the island, with hazardous conditions from Oregon Inlet to the Pea Island Visitor Center, through the tri-villages, and along the northern boundary of Buxton.

Ferry service to and from Ocracoke Island is suspended for the duration of the storm.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts up to 52 mph on Hatteras Island, with widespread sustained winds of 25-35 mph. About two inches of rain had fallen by early afternoon.

Schools in Currituck and Dare County are closed today, as are most Outer Banks attractions, including the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills and the Fort Raleigh Historic Site on Roanoke Island.

The storm was starting to move away from the Outer Banks by early afternoon, but rough surf and wind are expected to continue through Friday.

Idalia was a major hurricane when it roared ashore Wednesday in a remote area of Florida, shredding homes and submerging streets. It weakened to a tropical storm but still carried 60 mph winds when it reached coastal North Carolina.

The storm damaged hundreds of homes in Valdosta, Georgia, and caused the fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston, South Carolina. Authorities have confirmed just one storm death so far, a man hit by a tree as he tried to cut down another tree in the road in Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.