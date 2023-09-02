In a bustling metro area of 4.3 million people, Yale University wildlife biologist Nyeema Harris ventures into isolated thickets to study Detroit's most elusive residents — coyotes, foxes, raccoons and skunks among them. Harris and colleagues have placed trail cameras in woodsy sections of 2…
The agency said coyotes and foxes are killing more livestock, noting that the coyotes killed more than 6,400 calves and 318 cows in 2015 and 2,160 lambs and 480 sheep in 2019. Foxes killed 140 lambs in 2019, but do not appear to kill calves except in rare instances, the supplement said.
The supplement reported that the largest number of animals the branch removed were rats, mice and shrews, some 853 in 2021.
It also removed a total of 439 beavers in 2021, as well as 628 beaver dams that year, up from 461 in 2020 and 146 in 2017.
Other mammals removed included 243 raccoons, 227 white tailed deer, 127 woodchucks, 81 opossums, 56 skunks, 62 rabbits and 50 wild pigs.
The agency expanded its monitoring for nutria throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed, after wildlife officers spotted one near the Chickahominy River, south of Providence Forge, in 2020.
This marked the first time the invasive rodent, imported into Louisiana in the 1930s to be farmed for fur, had been seen north of the James River. While the agency removed 27 nutria in 2017, it did not take any in the years following through 2021, the supplement reported.
The agency said its analysis found that its proposals would not not have a significant environmental impact or on wildlife populations.
The supplement noted that the Virginia creatures added to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's list of threatened and endangered species include the Eastern black rail, a small marsh-dwelling bird; Atlantic pigtoe and Yellow lance, fresh water mussels; candy darter, a brightly colored small fish that lives in Appalachian mountain streams; monarch butterfly and rusty patched bumble bee. In addition, the roseate tern is now listed as endangered rather than as threatened.
Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil
There is less land in the Conservation Reserve Program than there used to be
Most counties have seen declines in participation over the past 10 years
Grassland establishment and habitat expansion are among the most common programs
New changes from the USDA seek to improve participation