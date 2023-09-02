With more coyote and fox attacks on Virginia livestock, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services branch wants to increase the cap on the number of the predators it can kill.

The agency’s latest supplement to its 2017 environmental assessment proposes to increase the cap on its annual take of coyotes to 1,000 from 500.

It actually killed 185 coyotes in 2021, the latest year for which it reported data. That was down from 218 in 2020 and 304 in 2017, when it published the assessment proposing the 500-animal cap.

The supplement calls for increasing the cap on red foxes to 500 from 300. In 2021, the agency killed 207 foxes and cleared five dens, up from 185 animals and one den in 2020.

The agency said coyotes and foxes are killing more livestock, noting that the coyotes killed more than 6,400 calves and 318 cows in 2015 and 2,160 lambs and 480 sheep in 2019. Foxes killed 140 lambs in 2019, but do not appear to kill calves except in rare instances, the supplement said.

The supplement reported that the largest number of animals the branch removed were rats, mice and shrews, some 853 in 2021.

It also removed a total of 439 beavers in 2021, as well as 628 beaver dams that year, up from 461 in 2020 and 146 in 2017.

Other mammals removed included 243 raccoons, 227 white tailed deer, 127 woodchucks, 81 opossums, 56 skunks, 62 rabbits and 50 wild pigs.

The agency expanded its monitoring for nutria throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed, after wildlife officers spotted one near the Chickahominy River, south of Providence Forge, in 2020.

This marked the first time the invasive rodent, imported into Louisiana in the 1930s to be farmed for fur, had been seen north of the James River. While the agency removed 27 nutria in 2017, it did not take any in the years following through 2021, the supplement reported.

The agency said its analysis found that its proposals would not not have a significant environmental impact or on wildlife populations.

The supplement noted that the Virginia creatures added to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's list of threatened and endangered species include the Eastern black rail, a small marsh-dwelling bird; Atlantic pigtoe and Yellow lance, fresh water mussels; candy darter, a brightly colored small fish that lives in Appalachian mountain streams; monarch butterfly and rusty patched bumble bee. In addition, the roseate tern is now listed as endangered rather than as threatened.

