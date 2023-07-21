Two Hampton Roads-based warships are being sent to bolster maritime security in the Middle East following increased
Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships.
Amphibious ships USS Bataan and
USS Carter Hall are being dispatched to the U.S. Central Command on orders by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The ships, as well as the USS Mesa Verde and 4,000 sailors and marines, departed this month from Hampton Roads for a regularly scheduled deployment.
“Through these actions, the United States is demonstrating commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and deterring Iranian destabilization activities in the region,” reads a Department of Defense statement this week.
The Bataan and Carter Hall will join the USS Thomas Hudner, a guided-missile destroyer that was dispatched to the Middle East on July 14. F-35 and F-16 jets have also been monitoring the region.
The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan departs Naval Station Norfolk on July 10.
PROVIDED BY U.S. NAVY
On July 5, Iranian forces fired on a merchant tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, fleeing the scene before U.S. Naval forces arrived. The tanker was more than 20 miles off the coast of Muscat, Oman, and transiting international waters toward the Arabian Sea at the time of the attempted seizure.
Iran has harassed, attacked or seized 20 internationally-flagged ships since 2021, according to the Navy. USNI News reported in May Iranian forces seized two tankers within a week of each other.
The increased presence of the U.S. Navy is meant to deter threats to commercial shipping and reassure regional mariners.
“These additional forces provide unique capabilities, which alongside our partners nations in the region, further safeguard the free flow of international commerce and uphold the rules based international order, and deter Iranian destabilizing activities in the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander of U.S. Central Command.
Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
TO DOWNLOAD
For Android users:
https://go.richmond.com/googleplay
For Apple users:
https://go.richmond.com/apple
PHOTOS: Recognize anyone? 30 photos from the Times-Dispatch archives
Bellwood
This November 1947 image shows hangars used by the National Guard and Army in their military flying program at Byrd Field. That year, the city of Richmond held negotiations with the War Assets Administration for the return of the airport, which had been transformed into the Richmond Army Air Base during World War II. When the field was returned to the city, it was more than 850 acres larger than when the federal government took it over.
Times-Dispatch
Virginia State Library reading room, 1977
This February 1977 image shows a reading area at the Virginia State Library. Established in 1823, the library, now known as the Library of Virginia, was housed in the state Capitol or along Capitol Square for more than 150 years - this image was taken in the library’s third location, now known as the Patrick Henry Building. In 1997, the library moved to its fourth and current location at 800 E. Broad St.
Times-Dispatch
Sixth Street Market
In August 1948, the Buyer’s Resistance Group, mostly made up of housewives, had been organizing a boycott of local meat markets, such as this one at the Sixth Street Market in Richmond, to attempt to bring down prices. This image was taken during a normally busy time for the market, which instead was nearly empty. Similar demonstrations were popping up across the nation.
Times-Dispatch
WWII
On Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, soldiers and sailors were called to return to their bases. This farewell scene in Richmond was a common one around the nation.
Times-Dispatch
ScrapMetal
In June 1941, Richmond firefighters Charles Donnini (from left), I.A. Butler and W.C. Gilman helped collect aluminum from Richmonders. Scrap metal drives were a popular way to support national defense and war preparation efforts.
Times-Dispatch
Fort Lee
In April 1941, the dance floor was full at the newly opened Service Club at Camp Lee in Prince George County. The dance kicked off a series that was to run three times per week, with a different battalion invited each night. About 500 service members and 125 women attended this first dance.
Times-Dispatch
Spirit of '76 locomotive
In August 1971, Allison Bell (left) and Pat Umlauf participated in ceremonies in Richmond unveiling the Seaboard Coast Line’s new locomotive. The Spirit of '76 was set to travel throughout the nation to remind people of America’s upcoming bicentennial celebration.
Times-Dispatch
Cigarettes
This December 1946 image shows a machine at the Philip Morris plant in Richmond that could make as many cigarettes in one minute as a person could hand-roll in one day. Such machines were a key part of the tobacco company’s growth.
Times-Dispatch
Racing
In May 1958, Bill Shockley of Greenville, S.C., spun out in an eight-lap midget auto heat on the half-mile dirt track at the State Fairgrounds. About 1,800 spectators turned out for the day’s racing, which featured a 25-lap final race.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Ginter Park
In June 1950, gleeful children left Ginter Park School in Richmond as they were dismissed for the summer months — though they did need to return a few days later for their report cards.
Times-Dispatch
Arena
In March 1956, a full house at the Arena in Richmond watched the State Group 1 high school basketball tournament. Admission was $1 per game for adults and 50 cents for students. Newport News High School won the tournament.
Times-Dispatch
Charter Change
In October 1947, as Richmonders headed home from work, Thomas Jefferson High School students distributed literature for the Junior Chamber of Commerce promoting the change to a council-manager type of city government. In the next month’s vote, the issue generated a higher turnout than the 1944 presidential election, and the new charter was approved overwhelmingly.
Times-Dispatch
Richmond Home for Boys, 1965
In September 1965, Richmond Home for Boys Assistant Director W.H. Gorman (left) chatted with two residents. In the foreground is the bell that had been used for 70 years to summon young residents. The organization was founded in 1846 as the Richmond Male Orphan Society and moved to its current site on West Broad Street in Henrico County in 1957. It is now known as the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.
Times-Dispatch
Sixth Street Market
In September 1948, Beverly Horsley, a Miller & Rhoads fashion model, chose vegetables from a lavish display at the Sixth Street Market as part of Style Marches On, a weeklong celebration of new fall fashion in the downtown Richmond retail district.
Times-Dispatch
Ashe
In January 1971, Richmond native and tennis star Arthur Ashe conducted a clinic at the Valentine Museum in Richmond. The event was sponsored by the museum’s Junior Center and drew 675 youngsters and adults. Ashe, who had just returned from a trip to Africa, answered questions and demonstrated principles of the game.
Times-Dispatch
JFK High
This May 1970 image shows the John F. Kennedy High School rifle team marching on East Grace Street in Richmond. Kennedy merged with Armstrong High in 2004, keeping the Armstrong name.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Grace Street
This November 1926 image shows the view down Grace Street, the “Fifth Avenue of Richmond,” near Third Street downtown. Merchants in the district were anticipating a number of large buildings, including a new Loew’s Theatre, for the thriving thoroughfare.
Times-Dispatch
Civil Rights
In January 1959, protesters marched through the rain to the state Capitol in Richmond to support school integration. In the midst of the state’s Massive Resistance to the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, protests were mounting across Virginia. Richmond schools were not integrated until 1970.
Harold Lafferty
Red Cross cantten class, 1942
In August 1942, members of the canteen class, sponsored by the Richmond chapter of the American Red Cross, finished their course with a demonstration of mass feeding at the Sauer Co. Among those serving were (from left) Mrs. T.V. Adamson, Mrs. Thomas Cook, Mrs. Keeling Sisson and Mrs. Irving Matthews.
Times-Dispatch
Restaurants
In June 1943, the restaurant at a Peoples Drug Store in Richmond was bustling. The chain was founded in 1905 in Alexandria, and by 1943, there were six locations in the Richmond area, plus one in Petersburg. Many of them had lunch counters.
Times-Dispatch
Powell
This June 1970 image shows Bob Powell at his keyboard, high in the grandstand at Parker Field in Richmond. Powell was the organist for the Richmond Braves baseball team from 1964 to 1971. He made special efforts to get to know all the players and come up with a special melody to suit them.
Bill Lane
Agnes
In June 1972, the remnants of Hurricane Agnes brought some of the worst flooding in decades to Richmond, as seen in a watery entrance to Main Street Station downtown. The James River crested at 36.5 feet at the city locks.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Westhampton School
In September 1958, a yard full of bicycles made clear that classes were back in session at Westhampton School. The school dates to 1917; in late 2013, Bon Secours Virginia Health System announced plans to renovate the complex for use as a nursing college and medical imaging school.
Times-Dispatch
Air Raid
In July 1942, Mrs. P.M. Edwards directed a group of women to a shelter during a daylight air raid test in Richmond. She was among the first women to serve as auxiliary wardens during a test.
Times-Dispatch
YMCA
This June 1938 image shows the old YMCA building at Seventh and Grace streets in downtown Richmond. Built in 1908, it was the center of “Y” activities for 30 years. In 1938, it was sold for $300,000, and the YMCA later relocated to West Franklin Street, where it remains. This building was torn down after the sale, and a new one replaced it.
Times-Dispatch
Westhampton
In March 1938, the Westhampton opened on Grove Avenue in Richmond. The newest addition to the Neighborhood Theatres group had one screen and a balcony (which was later converted to a second screen). Admission was 25 cents (20 cents for matinees, and 10 cents for children). Current operator Regal Entertainment Group has announced that the struggling Westhampton will close this year.
Times-Dispatch
Tredegar
In June 1948, Dewey Picklesimer poured molten iron at Tredegar Iron Works in Richmond. Tredegar opened in 1837 and was a major manufacturing center for the Confederacy during the Civil War. It survived the evacuation fire of 1865 and continued as a production facility through most of the 1950s. Today the facility houses the American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar.
Times-Dispatch
Railroads
In November 1940, The Richmond News Leader published a photo essay titled “Working … on the railroad,” which featured laborers on the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway. This image shows motor cars being lifted off the tracks at the end of the day, while the cook in the kitchen car in the background signals that it’s dinnertime.
Times-Dispatch
Armistice Day
In November 1952, Armistice Day ceremonies were held at the old John Marshall High School in Richmond. Today known as Veterans Day, the 1952 events marked the 34th anniversary of the end of World War I. At John Marshall, the school’s band and color guard took part in the service, and wreaths were placed on two plaques bearing names of former students who gave their lives in the two world wars.
Times-Dispatch
Restaurants
In June 1943, the restaurant at a Peoples Drug Store in Richmond was bustling. The chain was founded in 1905 in Alexandria, and by 1943, there were six locations in the Richmond area, plus one in Petersburg. Many of them had lunch counters.
Times-Dispatch