IN THE NEWS

Pipeline work can resume, justices rule

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to resume Thursday, as a lower court heard arguments on whether to dismiss lawsuits that seek to stop it again. News of the high court's action came during oral arguments before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Two weeks ago, a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit ordered that construction be halted while it considers a request by Mountain Valley to dismiss two legal challenges of federal permits issued to the controversial project. A brief order from the Supreme Court did not detail its reasons for reversing the stays.

Although the Supreme Court's decision allows construction to resume, the underlying question of whether the 4th Circuit has the authority to continue hearing the lawsuits — and how it might rule — remains open.

STATUE: The lawsuit over Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee appears to be over. Lawyers for the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation, which sued the city last year over the disposition of the equestrian bronze figure that drew hundreds of white nationalists to the city in 2017, circulated a motion Monday to withdraw their legal action. The Trevilian Station foundation, which operates a Civil War battlefield in Louisa County, and another foundation sued the city in early 2022, alleging the city failed to fairly relinquish the statue when donating it to a local Black history museum.

ODDS AND ENDS

RENEWABLE ENERGY: The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority announced plans last week for an operation that will convert methane — naturally produced underground as organic materials decompose in the Smith Gap Regional Landfill — into what is called renewable natural gas. A system of wells and pipes will collect methane and other gases emitted by the western Roanoke County landfill and deliver them to an onsite processing facility operated by Archaea Energy. The processing facility, to be paid for and operated by Archaea, is expected to be operational in 2025.

UPGRADED CHARGES: A grand jury has upgraded charges for Amari Pollard, the accused shooter in the Huguenot High School graduation shooting last month, to include a first-degree murder charge. Pollard previously stood accused of two second-degree murder charges. He has had one charge upgraded to first-degree murder, as well as an additional firearms charge, as of late Wednesday.

THEY SAID IT

“Our motto at RPS is to teach with love. I’ve learned as a father, the greatest gift we can give our children is our time. And that is exactly what we’re giving our children today — 20 extra days of our time.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, talking about the 200-day school year being used in a pilot program that is among the first of its kind in the region. Richmond’s Fairfield Court Elementary and Cardinal Elementary School in South Richmond added 20 days to their academic calendars in an effort to curb learning loss that was exacerbated by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BY THE NUMBERS

$21.8M

Approximate amount Virginia is working to recover after the state mistakenly paid insurers for people enrolled in the state Medicaid program who had already died. That includes $15.7 million that the state must repay to the federal government for its share of the cost. The Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Virginia paid at least that amount to managed care companies for about 12,000 “deceased enrollees” in the Medicaid program in 2019 through 2021.

$44.6M

Federal Aviation Administration funding that has been awarded for improvements at Virginia airports. Norfolk International Airport will receive the highest figure at $13,670,853 for runway rehabilitation, followed by $7,572,150 for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, $7,384,892 for Reagan Washington National Airport and $5,553,842 for Richmond International Airport.

IN THE NEWS

Atlantic Union breaks into Southside Virginia

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is moving aggressively into southwestern Virginia, a part of the state where the Richmond-based bank has not been active, with the $417 million acquisition of Danville-based American National Bankshares Inc.

The deal creates a $23.7 billion statewide banking giant, with more than 130 branches hosting $19.1 billion of Virginians’ and North Carolinians’ savings, and with outstanding loans totaling more than $17 billion.

American National has been in business for 114 years, and has 26 branches in Southside Virginia and nearby parts of North Carolina, as well as the New River Valley and Roanoke area. Its assets, including some $2.2 billion in loans, total just under $3.1 billion.