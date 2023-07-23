IN THE NEWS

Falwell appears in court

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was in federal court in Lynchburg in the ongoing case of him seeking about $8.6 million in retirement benefits.

Falwell and his lawyers filed a federal lawsuit in March saying the Lynchburg school where he was president from May 2007 to August 2020 has “wrongfully denied and withheld benefits” set forth in his retirement plan. Falwell left the position amid a sex scandal. The school was founded by his father, the Rev. Jerry L. Falwell Sr. The university is asking that the case be dismissed.

GOVERNOR: The Virginia NAACP called on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to establish criteria for restoring the voting rights of convicted felons who have served their time, saying the system now is secretive and could discriminate against people of color.

Youngkin’s handling of the process has been under scrutiny for several months after his administration confirmed it had shifted away from an at least partly automatic restoration system used by his predecessors.

The governor’s “painfully slow opaque process is sure to have a discriminatory impact on Black Virginians and other Virginians of color, as well as communities where they live and work,” said Robert Barnette Jr., president of the NAACP Virginia State Conference, during a news conference Tuesday.

In Virginia, a felony conviction automatically results in the loss of certain rights such as voting, serving on a jury, running for office or carrying a firearm. The governor has the sole discretion to restore them — with the exception of firearms rights, which only a court can do.

The administration has said race, religion or ethnicity are not considered during the decision-making process.

BY THE NUMBERS

19 million

Amount, in dollars, of gaming revenue that the Danville Casino brought in during June, according to the latest Virginia Lottery filing. The venue opened in mid-May.

164,000

Children in Virginia who experienced food insecurity in 2021, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit network of food banks.

THEY SAID IT

“The governor will continue to engage with Virginians through multiple mediums — whether it is Twitter, Facebook, press releases or speaking directly with Virginians across the Commonwealth.”

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, when asked if he plans to utilize the new social media platform Threads, which has amassed a huge following in recent weeks.

“There is a power when you get a governor and a senior senator double-teaming to make that case.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who appeared with GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Falls Church and pledged to bring semiconductor chip manufacturers to the state, capitalizing on a $52 billion federal commitment.

ODDS AND ENDS

BEAR: A bear that was found in a tree on Roanoke’s Market Square on Monday afternoon had to be euthanized. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources biologists and fire-EMS personnel used a sedative dart to render the animal unconscious. The bear was “severely underweight for its age and unlikely to thrive or survive,” the DWR said.

D-DAY: About 50 people gathered in Bedford on Monday to remember the sacrifices of the famed Bedford Boys. Thirty-four Virginia National Guard soldiers from Bedford were part of D-Day. Monday marked the 79th anniversary of news arriving at the Green Drugstore in Bedford that 11 men were killed or missing in action during the invasion. The event was at the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, which for the past four years has operated in the restored drugstore.

IN THE NEWS

‘Unite the Right’ marcher charged with Jan. 6 storming

A man who went to prison for taking part in the white nationalist march through the University of Virginia campus in 2017 has been arrested on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol. Tyler Bradley Dykes, 25, of Bluffton, South Carolina, was arrested in Charlottesville.

Authorities said videos showed Dykes ripping down barriers, attacking officers outside the Capitol and stealing a riot shield during a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Dykes was previously charged in a Virginia state court with illegally participating in the August 2017 march on the night before the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

BALLPARK: Old Dominion University has delayed plans for $20 million in upgrades to its baseball stadium. Construction on 40-year-old Bud Metheny Ballpark in Norfolk was slated to begin in January 2024 and be completed in time for the 2025 season.

Instead, construction will begin after the 2024 season. The 2025 season will be played off campus at a site to be determined.

“There’s a lot of preliminary work that still needs to be done,” said Athletic Director Wood Selig. “Just given the time it’s going to take to formalize the stadium design and budget, we got a little nervous.”