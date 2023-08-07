Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Shannon Hill Road in Louisa County on Saturday night.

Police said Jermaine Thomas Scott, 43, of Louisa, was traveling northbound in a Mazda 6 on Shannon Hill Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he ran off the road and overcorrected. The Mazda 6 crossed the center line and struck a 2012 Nissan Altima, driven by Pamela Lee Thompson, 49, of Kents Store, head-on.

Scott succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Thompson was transported to UVA University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.