Earlier this week, a new research paper from scientists in Denmark was published, reminiscent of the 2004 movie "The Day After Tomorrow."

Like many science fiction disaster movies, it starts with an iota of truth before spiraling beyond the physics of the real world. The story references the slowing of an important ocean circulation known as the AMOC: the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation. In the movie, the circulation stops, creating a new ice age in the course of a few days.

In reality, the AMOC is a massive flow of ocean water that moves northward in the Atlantic, influencing regional and global climates. And to be sure, there is strong evidence that it is slowing down.

The circulation is based on the temperature and salinity of the water. As Atlantic Ocean water moves northward and approaches the Arctic, it cools — partially from evaporation. As the water evaporates, the salt is left behind, meaning the water is turning both colder and saltier. This means it becomes more dense, so it begins to sink and turn southward back toward the equator.

The AMOC is part of a complex ocean circulation that moves water around the entire planet. Known as the thermohaline circulation, or sometimes the Great Ocean Conveyor Belt, it impacts climates around the world.

Volumes of research have been done on the AMOC, as it helps bring warmer conditions to western Europe. In the more distant past, the circulation has shut down entirely, which is why the most recent research is troubling.

And there is serious, legitimate concern in the scientific community that the circulation will slow further or stop completely in the coming several decades, as cold fresh water empties into the North Atlantic from Greenland’s melting land ice. This additional fresh water decreases ocean salinity, so it does not sink as much, further slowing the circulation.

If the circulation were to stop entirely, it would likely lead to an acceleration in sea level rise on Virginia’s coast and colder weather in western Europe.

But it would not usher in a sudden ice age. Simply put, the atmosphere does not work that fast.

Importantly, the AMOC is not the same as Gulf Stream current, which is the sliver of warm Atlantic Ocean water moving north from the Bahamas, hugging the Southeast coast, and peeling away into the North Atlantic at Cape Hatteras.

The Gulf Stream is an example of a smaller boundary current, meaning it exists on the boundary between a continent and an ocean. While there is a connection to the larger AMOC, the Gulf Stream is not going anywhere as long as Earth spins.

A fluid, whether it is air or water, tends to curve as it travels on a rotating sphere — in this case, Earth. This is known as the Coriolis Effect, turning fluids to the right in the northern hemisphere. The direction is reversed in the southern hemisphere.

As a result, surface water in an ocean basin, whether it is the Atlantic or the Pacific, tends to move in a circular fashion around the center of the ocean in each hemisphere. In the northern hemisphere, it turns clockwise, meaning surface water flows from south to north on the west side of an ocean basin — a warm current.

Like the Gulf Stream on the east coast of North America, similar warm ocean currents exist on the eastern coasts of Japan, South America and Australia. You may remember hearing about the East Australian Current from the 2003 movie "Finding Nemo."

The study from Denmark does raise more red flags about a stoppage of the AMOC, but it is one study among volumes of work examining this circulation and its impact on regional and global climates.

It will not happen the day after tomorrow, but a stoppage of the AMOC remains a real risk as the climate warms. The study is an additional reminder that the burning of fossil fuels that has led to our warming climate brings additional risks that we may not have even imagined.

