Masters of marketing, a popular farmers almanac released its winter outlook earlier this week. Not surprisingly, it suggests a colder winter than last year in Virginia. This seems like a pretty safe bet, as last winter was the second-warmest on record statewide.

To be sure, these outlooks play on our long-held fascination — or even mystification — with the weather. Thomas Jefferson famously kept weather observations at Monticello and recorded weather observations wherever he traveled, once bragging about the sunnier American climate compared to that of France.

But moving into the 19th century, one of the first editors of this farmers almanac wanted to give a long-term weather outlook using the only data available — a combination of solar and lunar cycles, planetary positions and other methods that the current editors deliberately keep secret to this day.

Before dismissing the almanac, it is important to credit the method from 200 years ago. In the absence of environmental data like global wind patterns, ocean water temperatures and historical rainfall records, they used a tool that the scientific community still uses today — pattern recognition.

Also known as analog forecasting, much of long-range forecasting today depends on recognizing current ocean and atmospheric patterns, finding a historically similar pattern, understanding the physical reasons for it, and projecting it forward.

One of the most important patterns has become more familiar to the general public in recent decades — El Niño. This recurrence of abnormally warm ocean water in the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator is tied to atmospheric wind patterns that cascade across the world.

By later in the 19th century, South American scientists were able to connect this pattern of warming Pacific water off the Peruvian coast to broader ocean currents. Using information from the people who worked the water there, Camilo Carrillo — a captain in the Peruvian Navy — adopted the term El Niño countercurrent, after what the local fishing community had nicknamed the phenomenon.

The people living there recognized that these warmer coastal waters decreased the amount of fish they could catch around Christmas, subsequently referring to it as El Niño — literally translated as boy child, but synonymous with the Christ Child.

By the first half of the 20th century, mathematician and atmospheric scientist Gilbert Walker identified a cyclical pattern in the atmospheric pressure over the Pacific Ocean. Naming it the Southern Oscillation, it is defined as the difference in air pressure between Tahiti in the South Pacific and Darwin on the north coast of Australia.

Meteorologists and oceanographers through the rest of the 20th century were able to connect these two processes in what is now more completely known as ENSO: the El Niño-Southern Oscillation.

The current El Niño in the Pacific is quite healthy and is expected to strengthen further into the coming months. So looking ahead to this winter in Virginia, it is important to remember that El Niño correlates very well with a cooler and wetter winter in the southeastern United States. In short, the warmer water in the Pacific energizes the subtropical jet stream in the winter, meaning more clouds and precipitation track over the Southeast during the winter months.

And thinking more specifically about snow this coming winter in Virginia, some very preliminary seasonal climate models suggest more opportunities for Arctic air to push into the eastern U.S. compared to last year.

This means that physically, statistically and computationally, the odds clearly favor a colder and snowier winter in Virginia this year compared to last year. While that is a pretty safe guess, whether it is an especially cold or snowy winter with respect to the long-term normal is a much thornier question.

In reality, it is best to wait until October to make a better guess at what this winter will hold for Virginia. But more frequent shots of cold air combined with an active subtropical jet stream suggest a chance for at least one single big snow at some point during the winter.

But this also comes as the background climate continues to warm, increasing the odds for ice versus snow.

Last winter, this particular almanac was bullish on snow, advertising it as a winter to “shake, shiver, and shovel.” But when we looked at patterns with more relevant data last fall, we suspected it would be a particularly cold December followed by a warming trend in January and an especially warm February. And we thought snowfall would be below normal.

We’ll take a shot at a winter outlook again this fall. Until then, enjoy these last few weeks of summer.

And have fun with the almanac, but remember: Even a broken clock is correct twice a day.