IN THE NEWS

COMPACT: Environmental groups plan to file a lawsuit to prevent Virginia from withdrawing from a multistate compact intended to cut greenhouse gases. The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a notice with state regulators on Monday saying it will seek litigation in Fairfax County Circuit Court to keep Virginia in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said the program increases the cost of electricity. Last month, the state’s Air Pollution Control Board voted 4-3 to repeal Virginia’s participation in the initiative. The compact sets caps on power plants' emissions of carbon dioxide.

CANCER: The family of Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks is settling litigation against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit filed in Baltimore says Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken from the Black woman's cervical cancer tumor without her consent.

Lacks died in 1951 at age 31 and is buried in Halifax County. Hers became the first human cells to continuously grow and reproduce in lab dishes, becoming a cornerstone of modern medicine.

The settlement came after closed-door negotiations all day Monday. Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Lacks family, said terms of the agreement are confidential.

ODDS AND ENDS

UP AND UP: A rocket launched Tuesday night from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility delivered supplies to the International Space Station. It is the last time the model of Antares rocket will be dispatched to space, as it's being replaced with a new version next year. It was the 19th commercial resupply service mission from Northrop Grumman.

REPORT: A state Department of Criminal Justice Services report says Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by Virginia police than white drivers. Black residents make up 19% of the state's population aged 15 or older, but 30% of state resident drivers stopped by law enforcement are Black, according to data from police agencies across the state for the nine months that ended March 31.

BY THE NUMBERS

30.3 billion

Dollars that tourists spent in Virginia in 2022, up 20.3% from the year before, according to a new state report that showed spending has bounced back from the pandemic

75

Percentage of Virginians polled who support creating a state prescription drug affordability board, according to a survey of 1,000 residents by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University

THEY SAID IT ...

“It’s a tremendous compromise.”

— Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, on Monday about the offer he made two weeks ago to Democratic senators with whom he has been working for months to try to reach a resolution on the state's budget stalemate.

"Our students need to have exposure to the realities of race and racism in the United States."

— Amy Rector, an anthropology professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, which will not require students to take a course on racism this year, reversing a plan that students and staff created after the murder of George Floyd.

IN THE NEWS

LAWSUIT: A federal judge has rejected a Reston-based military contractor’s effort to dismiss a lawsuit filed against it by former inmates of Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison. The plaintiffs say CACI, which supplied interrogators at the prison, was complicit in torture they suffered. The mistreatment of prisoners there two decades ago prompted international outrage when photos became public of smiling soldiers posing in front of abused prisoners.

CACI, which has long denied it engaged in torture, has tried more than a dozen times to have the lawsuit dismissed. The case was originally filed in 2008. Monday's ruling from a judge in Alexandria allows the case to go forward.

ADMISSION: The University of Virginia announced Tuesday that it is eliminating checkboxes for race and ethnicity on prospective students’ applications.

The application will now include an essay prompt “that provides an opportunity for students to describe their experiences, including but not limited to their experiences of race or ethnicity, and the ways in which those experiences have shaped their ability to contribute,” UVa President Jim Ryan and Provost Ian Baucom said in a statement.

The change comes about a month after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs at colleges.