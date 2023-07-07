Youngkin announces new appointments to Virginia Board of Education

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday announced three new appointments to the state Board of Education.

The trio replaces the three members appointed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam whose terms expired at the end of June, and increases the number of Youngkin appointees on the nine-member board to eight.

The new appointees are Debbie Kilgore, Mashea Ashton and Amber Northern.

Kilgore is a retired teacher at Gate City High School in Southwest Virginia. She is married to House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott.

Ashton, a resident of McLean, is the founder and CEO of Digital Pioneers Academy Public Charter School, a charter school in Washington, D.C.

Northern is the senior vice president for research at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. She lives in Henrico County.

The only remaining member of the nine-person board who was appointed by a Democratic governor is Anne Holton, who was appointed by then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2017 and again in 2021 by Northam.

Holton, who served as Virginia’s secretary of education from 2013 to 2016, is a professor of education policy at George Mason University, where she served as interim president in 2019-2020. Her term on the state Board of Education expires June 30, 2025.

The three Northam appointees whose terms expired June 30 are Dan Gecker, who served as board president; Tammy Mann, who served as vice chair; and member Pam Davis-Vaught.

Board members will elect a new president and vice president at their next meeting on July 19. Board presidents and vice presidents are elected from the board membership for a term of two years.