IN THE NEWS

Lawsuit filed over greenhouse gas plan

The Southern Environmental Law Center has filed a lawsuit challenging the decision of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to withdraw the state from a regional carbon emissions reduction program.

“Virginians know that we need this program and that we have no time to waste,” Nate Benforado, the center’s senior attorney, said in a statement. “We will be doing everything we can — as quickly as we can — to enforce the law and maintain this successful program.”

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is intended to reduce the use of fossil fuels as an energy source and to encourage a shift to renewable energy production by requiring energy producers to buy allowances for each metric ton of carbon they produce.

The General Assembly passed a resolution to join RGGI in 2020. But Youngkin has sought to pull the state from the program, saying it forces power companies to buy allowances that raise the cost of energy for consumers. At the behest of the governor, the Air Pollution Control Board in June voted 4-3 to withdraw from the initiative.

RESTRICT: The U.S. Forest Service is restricting off-trail access and camping along a portion of Dragons Tooth Trail, part of the Appalachian Trail near Roanoke, because there's concern heavy use is harming the environment. Hikers have trampled the pirate brush, a rare native plant, and disturbed the forest floor so much that sediment has washed away.

"The use out there has just exploded," said Beth Christensen, district ranger for the Eastern Divide Ranger District.

THEY SAID IT

“The new hemp law takes critical steps to strengthen consumer safety and regulations around edible and inhaled hemp-derived products as well as delta-8 THC products."

— Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, about new fines for retailers found to be out of compliance with laws restricting the sales of certain hemp products. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services began inspections last month.

“You cannot find a more patriotic group of people. They participated in the revolution but never benefited from it."

— Historian Paula Royster, who has been working to identify who in Fredericksburg may have been involved in Underground Railroad activities between 1797 and 1865.

BY THE NUMBERS

15

Days spent on a boat in the Pacific Ocean by Virginia Beach second-grade educator Lisa Carlson, who was selected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for its Teacher at Sea Program. She conducted a fisheries survey. "It was intimidating, but definitely exciting," Carlson said.

200,000

Solar panels to be installed at Dulles International Airport by Dominion Energy and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority as part of the largest renewable energy project ever built at a U.S. airport.

ODDS AND ENDS

ACCESS: A project to improve access to Culpeper Regional Airport in Brandy Station is ready for launch. The $2.9 million Greenhouse Road project will add an access road to the east side of the airport, which opened in 1968.

ENROLLMENT: Virginia Tech estimates it will have 7,085 first-year students this year, drawn from a record pool of 47,128 freshman applications.

IN THE NEWS

Accused UVa shooter appears in court

The 23-year-old man who authorities said killed three University of Virginia students in an on-campus Nov. 13 shooting waived his preliminary hearing Monday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., of Henrico County, faces 10 felony charges including three counts of second-degree murder. Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were killed.

Judge Andrew Sneathern accepted the waiver. The case will now proceed to a grand jury. If the grand jury agrees to indict, the case will move from Albemarle County General District Court to Albemarle County Circuit Court.

HOSPITAL: A judge has ruled that most of the claims of sexual abuse and other mistreatment made in a long-running civil lawsuit by dozens of former patients of a New Kent County children’s hospital can move forward.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2020 by former patients of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents. Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo rejected defendants' arguments that most of the allegations were time-limited under the state’s medical malpractice law.

An attorney for the plaintiffs calls it an “incredibly important” decision. An attorney for several of the defendants says they are still reviewing the ruling. The lawsuit is set for trial next year.

