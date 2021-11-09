Stoney asks City Council to carefully consider funding request for new George Wythe High School

The money, according to city budget records, was earmarked for several projects, including structural repairs and new generators, fire alarm systems and roofs for at least 10 different schools. The School Board resolution adopted Monday night banks on the school division replacing those funds with the money from Stoney’s proposed funding ordinance.

"I pray that we can come to a resolution that whatever questions the council has, we can hopefully address and hopefully we can move beyond this and get to the work,” Kamras said. “I imagine [the] council is going to have the same questions that I had about the size of the school."

It's unclear how the City Council might act on the mayor's funding proposal.

City Councilman Michael Jones, of the 9th District, said he's worried about students in his district attending an overcrowded school if the School Board moves forward with its conceptual building plans for Wythe, noting that the newly built River City Middle School that feeds into Wythe is near full capacity.

Young said he doesn't think the school will be over capacity because of a new technical education center that's also being planned near Wythe. Stoney, Jones and other city officials, however, are skeptical of that idea.