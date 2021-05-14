Stoney, City Council members seeking collaboration with school division to build a new George Wythe High School

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and three City Council members are asking the School Board to reconsider its plans for the school division to manage the construction of a new George Wythe High School.
With Superintendent Jason Kamras doubting that the school division can do it alone before 2027, the mayor and some council members have proposed a plan that includes the hiring of a third-party consultant and the creation of several joint teams to build the school by August 2024.
Five of the nine Richmond School Board members have continued to press for unilateral control of school construction projects after voting last month to wrest the responsibility from the city.
Those school officials argue that the city paid too much for other recent school building projects, but the move has vexed city and school officials who say that the change will delay the construction of a new George Wythe and require the school division to hire more professional staff to manage the project.
"In an effort to address your concerns about the existing joint construction process and ensure the quickest and best possible outcome for Richmond's students and their families, we propose an approach that includes more opportunities for engagement by RPS in every stage of decision-making, project management and communication during the design and construction of a new George Wythe High School," reads a letter sent Thursday to the School Board.
The mayor and other officials in recent weeks have tried to compel the Board to change course, but a majority on the School Board have directed the superintendent to move ahead with hiring new employees to shepherd school building projects, including the aging Wythe building in the city's South Side.
Under the alternative plan proposed in Thursday's letter, Stoney and City Council members Cynthia Newbille, Ellen Robertson and Stephanie Lynch said the city would hire an outside consultant to work with city and school division officials to help decide how the city and school system should manage construction project processes.
The officials also proposed the creation of joint teams that would oversee project management, public engagement, workforce development programming and financing for the construction of George Wythe.
Highlighting a sense of urgency, the officials also noted in their letter that the city or school division would need to solicit construction design proposals from architecture firms by no later than June 1 in order to open the school by the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
In a phone interview Friday evening, School Board member Jonathan Young, who voted for the school division to take over construction management, said he welcomes the mayor's proposal and is interested in more collaboration.
"If there’s an opportunity for us to collaborate and to share resources but still allow for (the school division) to build schools then I think that makes sense," he said.
School Board member Kenya Gibson, who has led the charge for the division to take control of school building projects, did not respond to messages left for her Friday afternoon.
