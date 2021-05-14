Stoney, City Council members seeking collaboration with school division to build a new George Wythe High School

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and three City Council members are asking the School Board to reconsider its plans for the school division to manage the construction of a new George Wythe High School.

With Superintendent Jason Kamras doubting that the school division can do it alone before 2027, the mayor and some council members have proposed a plan that includes the hiring of a third-party consultant and the creation of several joint teams to build the school by August 2024.

Five of the nine Richmond School Board members have continued to press for unilateral control of school construction projects after voting last month to wrest the responsibility from the city.

Those school officials argue that the city paid too much for other recent school building projects, but the move has vexed city and school officials who say that the change will delay the construction of a new George Wythe and require the school division to hire more professional staff to manage the project.