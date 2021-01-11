Stoney endorses extension of proposal to allow 'skill games' through July 1, 2022

Del. Paul E. Krizek, D-Alexandria, introduced a bill last week to extend the moratorium by one year to July 1, 2022, but there may not be immediate consensus, as Gov. Ralph Northam has said would not support allowing skill games beyond this summer.

Lawmakers voted in March to ban the electronic skill games, but later agreed to allow the industry to operate until July 1, 2021 subject to a tax that would generate money for the new state COVID-19 relief fund and local governments.

A spokeswoman for the governor said Monday that his position has not changed.

The terminals are sometimes called “gray machines” because they operate in a murky realm between illegal games of chance and legal games of skill.

Charlottesville's Commonwealth's Attorney deemed the games illegal in 2019. Queen of Virginia filed a civil suit against the prosecutor, but dropped the complaint over the summer.

If extended, skill game distributors would continue to pay a monthly tax of $1,200 for each of its terminals in use. About one-third of the revenue would be directed to localities, with 60% dedicated for a state transportation fund. The remaining revenue would go to other state funds to offset state costs and to combat problem gambling and family crises, according to the bill.