Although the 2025 gubernatorial election is still two election cycles away, speculation about who will be vying for the governor’s seat has already begun.

In a sit-down meeting with the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s editorial board Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Levar Stoney all but said he plans to run in the upcoming election.

“I think I am young enough to still serve the public and I am seriously considering my next step, and that would be taking a look at the governor’s race in 2025,” Stoney said. “I’m a firm believer that if you stay ready, you never have to get ready.”

Following a state code that says a mayor can serve for only eight years, Stoney has 19 months left in his tenure and is set to leave office in December 2024.

Although Stoney did not definitively say he plans to run, there have been other factors in the past few weeks that hint at the possibility.

On Tuesday, Stoney announced in a press release titled “Mayor Stoney Ramps Up Political Operation in Virginia” that his Better Way PAC raised $257,085 in the first quarter of 2023.

A portion of the funds, transferred from his One Richmond PAC, which he utilized throughout his campaigns for mayor, comes from Dominion Energy, which has a longstanding history of funding gubernatorial candidates.

For now, potential 2025 candidates for governor are publicly focusing on helping their parties in this year’s crucial fight for control of the legislature. With all 140 seats on the ballot in November, will be critical to the outcome of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s agenda.

“I have a couple focuses: the city of Richmond being the best damn city it can be, and making sure the Democrats take back the House of Delegates and retain control of the state Senate,” Stoney said.

Stoney — who served as secretary of the commonwealth in Terry McAuliffe’s administration from 2014 to 2016, the year he was first elected mayor — is among a number of high-profile Democrats mentioned as potential candidates.

Others include Reps. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th; and Abigail Spanberger, D-7th; and former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who is not seeking reelection to the House of Delegates.

Hopefuls for governor are unlikely to formally announce their campaigns until 2024 or early 2025. Youngkin announced his campaign in January 2021, the year of the election. In total, Youngkin spent $20 million of his own money on his bid for governor.

Youngkin cannot run for governor in 2025. Virginia is the only state in which governors cannot serve consecutive terms.

