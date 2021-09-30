Stoney promotes interim director to permanent head of city planning department

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's administration announced the appointment of Kevin J. Vonck as director of the city's Department of Planning and Development Review late Wednesday evening.

Vonck, whom the city originally hired in August last year as a deputy director for the department, has been the acting department head since January after the sudden departure of former development review chief Mark Olinger.

Vonck came to Richmond after serving as director of the Department of Community and Economic Development for the city of Green Bay, Wisc.

The planning director role is one of the top positions in City Hall, putting him in charge of all zoning, land use, historic preservation, planning, equitable development, permitting, building inspection and code enforcement operations of the city.

Vonck's promotion follows a series of other recent promotions to fill positions that had been held by officials in an acting or interim capacity in recent months, including acting Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders, whom Stoney intends to appoint permanently pending a consent vote by the City Council later in October.