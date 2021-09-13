Stoney proposing $78 million for parks and community centers, $3,000 bonus for first responders in 2-year special budget

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wants to use fresh federal COVID-19 emergency aid to build and enhance community centers, provide $3,000 bonuses for first responders, boost affordable housing programs and redevelop public housing.

Stoney on Monday presented the City Council with an outline of a $155 million draft spending plan for the aid Congress and federal officials allotted to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act that passed earlier this year.

While the Stoney administration has yet to introduce a formal budget and appropriation ordinance, the mayor said he wants the council to adopt the special budget plan by the end of next month.

“We owe it to our loved ones to continue to be strong. We must continue to be resilient. And I know City Council shares my commitment to emerge from this crisis and seize the opportunity we have to make life better in our city,” said Stoney, who has been conferring with individual council members in recent weeks.

After the mayor’s presentation on Monday, several council members noted they had recently started discussing their own expenditure plans after their summer recess in August.