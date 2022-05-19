 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stoney seeking City Council approval for extension on personal property tax due date

Mayor Levar Stoney gives his weekly press briefing on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at City Hall in Richmond, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond city officials on Monday will introduce legislation to push the June 5 due date for personal property tax bills to Aug. 5.

Mayor Levar Stoney's office announced the tax relief plan Thursday evening, saying that the proposal is intended to alleviate the financial burden on local residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent surge in tax valuations on all vehicle types due to supply chain impacts.

The city's tax rate is $3.70 per $100 of assessed value for passenger vehicles, boats, farming equipment and trucks with a gross vehicle weight of less than 10,000 lbs. The rate on trucks with a gross weight of 10,000 lbs. or more is $2.30 per $100 of assessed value. The tax assessments are based on values determined by the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Richmond officials said they have already coordinated personal property tax relief for the upcoming bills by freezing a 2021 rate under a state relief program. Officials said the move could save individuals up to $150 by providing more than $8 million in relief.

Other localities in the Richmond area have also announced efforts to provide relief as personal property taxes have soared.

Chesterfield County officials announced plans Monday to delay their own June 5 due date to July 29. Henrico County is also considering plans to delay their own due date, but also considering legislation that would add tax credits to personal property tax bills that will be due in December.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

