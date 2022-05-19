Stoney seeking City Council approval for extension on personal property tax due date

Richmond city officials on Monday will introduce legislation to push the June 5 due date for personal property tax bills to Aug. 5.

Mayor Levar Stoney's office announced the tax relief plan Thursday evening, saying that the proposal is intended to alleviate the financial burden on local residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent surge in tax valuations on all vehicle types due to supply chain impacts.

Used vehicle values mean revenue spikes for localities; some outline plans for tax relief Spikes in local personal property taxes due to the continued high values of used cars, trucks and motorcycles are prompting localities to give back some of that unanticipated revenue.

The city's tax rate is $3.70 per $100 of assessed value for passenger vehicles, boats, farming equipment and trucks with a gross vehicle weight of less than 10,000 lbs. The rate on trucks with a gross weight of 10,000 lbs. or more is $2.30 per $100 of assessed value. The tax assessments are based on values determined by the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Richmond officials said they have already coordinated personal property tax relief for the upcoming bills by freezing a 2021 rate under a state relief program. Officials said the move could save individuals up to $150 by providing more than $8 million in relief.

Other localities in the Richmond area have also announced efforts to provide relief as personal property taxes have soared.