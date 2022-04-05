Street and sidewalk paving, bus lane painting and other streetscape projects on Broad Street set to begin next week

The Richmond Department of Public Works will begin a series of significant street and infrastructure projects along the Broad Street corridor next Monday. The work, which will include various traffic closures, is scheduled to run through fall 2023.

City officials say the purpose of the projects are to enhance the streetscape, starting with road paving work from 3rd Street to Staples Mill Road at the city's border with Henrico County to the west that will occur in five phases through the summer.

On April 25, the city will start replacing sidewalks, improving curb ramps, installing new light fixture and planting trees over the next 18 months from Hamilton Street to Laurel Street.

Later this spring, the city will also begin painting the bus-only lanes red on Broad Street from I-195 to 1st Street to help distinguish it from other travel lanes and improve public transit service. The city also plans to upgrade traffic signal systems along the corridor in the coming months.