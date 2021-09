Street closures, no parking zones announced for Lee Monument removal

With the Robert E. Lee monument slated for removal in the coming days, the Richmond Police Department announced a series of road closures and no parking zones that will take effect early next week.

These roads will be closed and no parking be allowed beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

· Monument Avenue between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

· North Allen Avenue between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

· West Grace Street between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

These roads will remain open to traffic, but not parking beginning next Tuesday at 6 p.m:

· West Broad Street between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

· Park Avenue between North Meadow and Lombardy streets

· North Meadow Street between Park Avenue and West Broad Street

· Lombardy Street between Park Avenue and West Broad Street